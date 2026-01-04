Ruto vows to disarm criminals, restore peace in Rift Valley

President William Ruto attending an interdenominational church service at Chesombur in West Pokot County, on January 4, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has vowed to disarm all criminals in the Rift Valley and across the country, saying sustainable development cannot be achieved without peace, unity and stability.

The President spoke on Sunday while attending an interdenominational church service at Chesombur in West Pokot County, where he said the government has made significant progress in restoring peace in the Kerio Valley, a region that for decades has been plagued by deadly banditry and inter-communal conflicts.

“We have made significant progress in restoring unity, peace and stability in Kerio Valley that has for decades witnessed deadly conflicts,” Ruto said.

He noted that insecurity had stalled development in education, transport, water and electricity.

“Without peace, none can be achieved. Today we are discussing how we can develop this region,” he said, adding that communities had suffered for more than 20 years without stability.

“For more than 20 years’ people here have not seen peace, and with that the area has dragged behind in development.”

The President assured residents of West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and neighbouring counties that the government was determined to restore lasting peace.

“I want to give my assurance… by the end of this year the entire region will restore peace for our people to live in harmony,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning to armed civilians, Ruto said the era of illegal firearms was coming to an end.

“I want to announce here anyone with a firearm and is not a police officer, please bring it to the police or a church leader. If not, we will come for it and you will have it rough,” he warned.

He said firearms were meant to protect life and property under the control of the police, not to fuel crime.

“The firearms are there to keep peace and protect life and property by police. We have those who pretend they are herding animals with that. Look for a rod for that,” Ruto said.

Lamenting the impact of cattle rustling, the President said criminal activities had entrenched poverty and loss in the region.

“While people are trading on the stock exchange, we are here on stock theft, which is stupid. This is bringing death, poverty and loss,” he said.

Ruto thanked the church for playing a key role in promoting peace and stability and reiterated his administration’s commitment to stabilising the country through infrastructure development, energy production, agriculture and education.

“All this cannot be achieved without peace and tranquillity in the country,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government has already made progress under the ‘Rudisha Bunduki kwa Serikali’ programme.

He revealed that more than 350 illegal firearms have been recovered in Elgeyo Marakwet County, over 500 in Baringo County and at least 100 in West Pokot.

“There will be no peace in any part of the country when civilians hold firearms. Even if we hold many barazas, it is impossible to hold talks with anyone holding illegal firearms,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen said the government would intensify disarmament operations in the next six months.

“It is time to return the firearms to the government. Or else the government will come for them forcefully,” he warned.

“There is no day we shall be at up women. We know who to target in the process. They will be smoked in the hideouts, day or night,” Murkomen said.

The Cs noted that leaders who had initially opposed disarmament now support the initiative.

“We know when we begin the process, there will be some noise, but we know it is necessary for the process to succeed,” he said.