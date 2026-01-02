Playing with fire: Danger of fireworks during celebrations

Mombasa lit up with fireworks as locals and tourists ushered in the New Year, on January 1, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

As the world ushered in 2026, thousands of Kenyans gathered in towns and neighbourhoods to celebrate the new year, lighting up the skies with dazzling fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

Iconic Nairobi buildings such as the Old Mutual Tower and the Global Trade Centre staged spectacular displays, painting the skyline with a riot of colour and thunderous explosions.

With the growing popularity of fireworks, access has become easier, so much so that the devices are now sold openly and used even in private homes.

However, many Kenyans continue to ignore the legal guidelines governing their use.

A spot check by The Standard shows that no case of fireworks misuse has been reported in the last five years.

According to the Explosives Act (Cap 115, Laws of Kenya), fireworks displays must be authorised by the government and only conducted in designated spaces.

Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho reminds the public that displays can only take place at approved venues like beaches, sports grounds, and open compounds, and only between midnight and 12.30 am for New Year celebrations.

According to Abel Chumba, the Director of Commercial Explosives at the Mining Ministry, in cases of fire accidents during fireworks, the responsibility falls on the venue owner who requested the display.

Small private fireworks such as sparklers and fountains are allowed without a permit, provided they are from licensed vendors and used under adult supervision. These are mostly seen at weddings or birthday celebrations.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Wednesday also cautioned citizens against the unregulated use of fireworks, noting the risks of fires, injuries, and panic.

“Fireworks should only be used by licensed operators and with the necessary approvals from relevant authorities. Let us celebrate in a manner that does not endanger others or disturb public peace. We urge Kenyans to be mindful of neighbours, especially children, the elderly, and persons with special needs,” he said.

Experts further noted that displays should be handled in open spaces by trained personnel, recalling the 2024 incident where fireworks triggered a fire at Old Mutual Towers.

Apart from safety concerns, authorities also highlight environmental risks such as noise pollution, chemical emissions, and distress to pets and wildlife.

Security expert and analyst Elkana Jacob warns that fireworks should only be purchased from licensed sellers to avoid dangerous counterfeits.

“Fireworks are now openly sold at kiosks, with little to no regulation, hence contravening the Explosives Act, Cap 115. It is high time the State enforced strict measures,” he says.