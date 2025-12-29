×
KAA says passengers safe as plane veers off taxiway

By Denis Omondi | Dec. 29, 2025
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Terminal 1A. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has assured passengers with flights arriving or departing through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) of their safety after a plane with 50 passengers veered off a taxiway at the facility.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 29, afternoon, shortly after the aircraft touched down.

According to KAA Acting Managing Director Mohamud Gedi, the flight was from Elwak Airstrip in Mandera and all passengers on board were evacuated to safety.

“All passengers and crew were safely accounted for,” he said.

Further, the authority said emergency response measures were activated in the wake of the incident to mitigate any impact.

Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored.

“Airport operations remain normal. The Authority is working closely with the relevant aviation agencies to ensure the safe removal of the aircraft,” said Gedi.

