KRA intercepts contraband cigarettes worth Sh72.2 million in Mombasa.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted a consignment of contraband cigarettes worth Sh72.2 million in Mombasa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 24, KRA said the interception followed surveillance and tracking from the country of loading.

The consignment allegedly originated from Cambodia and transited through several countries before arriving in Kenya, with its final destination declared as South Sudan.

Upon inspection, the cargo was found to contain 1,083 cartons of illicit Super Match, Dunhill and Marlboro cigarettes, despite Super Match being manufactured in Uganda and Kenya.

According to the authority, the operation was carried out by their enforcement teams through coordinated efforts by the Joint Port Control Unit (JPCU), which was supported by shared intelligence from international partners, including Interpol.

“This interception follows surveillance and the tracking of consignment from the country of loading through coordinated efforts by the Joint Port Control Unit (JPCU),” the statement read.