×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KRA intercepts contraband cigarettes worth Sh72.2 million in Mombasa

By Esther Nyambura | Dec. 24, 2025

 

KRA intercepts contraband cigarettes worth Sh72.2 million in Mombasa. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted a consignment of contraband cigarettes worth Sh72.2 million in Mombasa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 24, KRA said the interception followed surveillance and tracking from the country of loading.

The consignment allegedly originated from Cambodia and transited through several countries before arriving in Kenya, with its final destination declared as South Sudan.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Upon inspection, the cargo was found to contain 1,083 cartons of illicit Super Match, Dunhill and Marlboro cigarettes, despite Super Match being manufactured in Uganda and Kenya.

According to the authority, the operation was carried out by their enforcement teams through coordinated efforts by the Joint Port Control Unit (JPCU), which was supported by shared intelligence from international partners, including Interpol.

“This interception follows surveillance and the tracking of consignment from the country of loading through coordinated efforts by the Joint Port Control Unit (JPCU),” the statement read.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cigarettes Contraband Drug Trafficking Crime
.

Latest Stories

Hope amidst hurdles, mixed feelings about affordable housing
Hope amidst hurdles, mixed feelings about affordable housing
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
6 mins ago
How golf's growing youth appeal is quietly influencing property decisions
Real Estate
By Amos Kiarie
6 mins ago
ODM rift deepens over accusations of plot to 'auction' party to President
Western
By Bernard Lusigi and Brian Kisanji
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How golf's growing youth appeal is quietly influencing property decisions
By Amos Kiarie 6 mins ago
How golf's growing youth appeal is quietly influencing property decisions
Ndindi Nyoro: Lone voice taking on government's economic plans
By Graham Kajilwa 6 mins ago
Ndindi Nyoro: Lone voice taking on government's economic plans
ODM rift deepens over accusations of plot to 'auction' party to President
By Bernard Lusigi and Brian Kisanji 6 mins ago
ODM rift deepens over accusations of plot to 'auction' party to President
Hope amidst hurdles, mixed feelings about affordable housing
By Peter Theuri 6 mins ago
Hope amidst hurdles, mixed feelings about affordable housing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved