Clinical officers' strike to begin tomorrow - Union

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers National Chairman Peterson Wachira flanked by other officials address the press in 2024 over their on going strike .[File, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has declared a nationwide strike effective midnight, citing frustration over an unsigned Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Speaking at the Ministry of Labour on Monday, KUCO National Chairman Peterson Wachira accused Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale of failing to sign the concluded CBA, despite it having already been approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Wachira also criticised the Council of Governors for showing laxity and a lack of goodwill in addressing the union’s concerns.

"We gave them 21 days to resolve these issues so we wouldn’t have to strike," Wachira said. "But it’s clear the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors have necessitated this action. Now that they’ve decided to go on holiday, clinical officers can also take a holiday."

Reiterating his remarks, Union Secretary General George Gibore, noted that: "Now we are here because they have chosen not to do what they promised and now we are saying we cannot continue keeping it. The issues that we have at hand are issues that can be addressed within, actually, less than an hour once people are on the table."

According to him, it is unfair that one CBA has been negotiated for eight years with several agreements made; however, yet to be met.

KUCO, through the CBA, now demands that salary increments be implemented, Global Fund and contract staff paid and all return-to-work agreements honored

The industrial action is set to affect all clinical officers in public health facilities nationwide, including specialists and interns at both national and county levels.