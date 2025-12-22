Festive rush, steady wheels: Slow down, stay safe on rural roads this season!

The mangled wreckage of the ill-fated matatu was involved in an accident that killed eight people in Nyamira, on December 14, 2025. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

Road accidents often rise during the festive season as many people travel to rural areas to visit relatives. Motorists, both private drivers and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators, are therefore urged to observe speed limits and avoid reckless driving during this period.

“Driving too fast or exceeding speed limits greatly increases the risk of being killed in a road accident,” says John Jagongo Obara, a former senior officer with the National Intelligence Service and former Director of Security and Emergency Services at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

Obara advises motorists to exercise extra caution during the holidays, especially at night or in wet weather when the roads are slippery.

“Drive within the prescribed speed limits, always wear helmets, seat belts, never drive and drink, avoid using mobile phone or earphones, while driving, remain alert on the road, ensure your vehicle is in good condition, ignore reckless drivers, obey traffic lights and above all, avoid unsafe overtaking,” cautions the former police officer.

Motorists are also urged to check their vehicle tyres and tyre pressure before travelling. According to the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA), only one in 10 drivers checks their tyres and pressure correctly.

So what should drivers look out for? Obara advises the following:

Take extra care near animal crossing warning signs or notices indicating the absence of fences. The signs are put up for a reason. Minimise distractions from passengers, food and accessories such as mobile phones. Keeping your full attention on the road improves your ability to spot approaching animals using peripheral vision. Develop the habit of scanning the roadside as you drive to detect potential hazards early. Vigilance is the first and best line of defence, especially on unfamiliar rural roads. Passengers can help by scanning both sides of the road.

5.If you see one animal, assume there may be others nearby. Use high-beam headlights whenever possible, as they give you more time to spot and respond to animals on the road. Always obey the speed limit and wear safety belts at all times. Defensive drivers protect themselves by adjusting their speed to road conditions and staying alert for wildlife. Slowing down, even slightly, gives both you and the animal more time to react, especially at night. Remain aware of your surroundings at all times.

11.Be especially alert in areas near forests and water sources, where animals are more likely to cross.