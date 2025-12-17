×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Donor funds must deliver impact to citizens, says Kagwe

By Irene Githinji | Dec. 17, 2025
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has warned that donor-funded agriculture projects must be treated with the same strength as public debt, because they are loans that must deliver measurable impact for farmers and the country.

Kagwe said that Kenya must move away from 'loose arrangements' and instead implement well-structured, citizen-owned and driven projects anchored in sound policy and based on national priorities.

“Donor financing is not free money. These are loans, and we must be honest about that. Every facility must align with our agenda and produce results for farmers, and this country,” Kagwe said.

He made the remarks yesterday during a Joint National Project Steering Committee (NPSC) meeting for World Bank financed projects in the agricultural sector.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

During the meeting, the CS made reference to the recently approved Livestock Value Chain Support Project (LVSP), which aims at boosting boost dairy productivity, cut post-harvest losses and raise farmer incomes through improved genetics, feeds and fodder, expanded cold-chain infrastructure and stronger farmer organisations.

But he was concerned over procurement choices appearing in project plans, including items such as ice cream makers, milk cans and motorbikes, questioning their sourcing and relevance.

“We cannot be buying basic items from countries like Poland through "tied-aid' facilities, when these can be sourced locally or better aligned to our needs. Procurement must make economic sense and support Kenyan industry,” he said.

Kagwe has also urged the National Treasury to work closely with line ministries before negotiating external financing, warning that facilities agreed without technical input risk misalignment and waste.

Council of Governors Agriculture Committee Chair, Governor Ken Lusaka of Bungoma also called for strict compliance, cautioning that some counties risk being dropped from projects if they fail to meet performance benchmarks.

“Let us change the lives of farmers, but let us also observe compliance. Counties must perform, or they will be discontinued,” Lusaka said.

On his part, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi backed the push for accountability, calling for prudent use of donor resources to ensure projects translate into tangible benefits at the grassroots.

Discussions at the meeting are expected to shape annual work plans and budgets for the Financial Year 2025/2026 and set the direction for how Kenya deploys external financing to strengthen agriculture value chains.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has said that Kericho will host the National Farmers Awards and Celebrations on Friday, which will be implemented in partnership with county governments and bring together farmers, agribusiness leaders, innovators, policymakers and development partners.

The awards will recognize every link that keeps agriculture moving from soil to shelf, with honours spanning individual farmers, seed growers, Agro-dealers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) millers, manufacturers and county value chains.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Agriculture Funds Donor Funds Donor Financing Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Opinion
By Kingwa Kamencu
4 hrs ago
Counties splash Sh1.5b on travel in three months, report reveals
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
Fresh clues after CCTV, autopsy reveal deadly crash killed Jirongo
National
By Standard Team
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Nyambura 4 hrs ago
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved