×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Organisations turn to homegrown sustainability plans as donor funding shrinks

By Juliet Omelo | Nov. 13, 2025
Anglican Development Services CEO Stephen Amutala addressing the press on ways organisations are copping post fund cuts from the West. [ADS-W]

As donor funding continues to dwindle, local organisations are increasingly turning to homegrown sustainability strategies to keep their programs running and impactful.

The shift reflects a move away from reliance on external aid toward community-driven approaches designed to ensure long-term survival.

Among the organisations leading this transformation is Anglican Development Services Western (ADS–W), which is implementing alternative models aimed at generating internal revenue while strengthening support for vulnerable communities across the region.

Addressing the media in Kakamega during the ADS Western community resource and training center thanksgiving, CEO Stephen Amusala said the organization plans to establish a community resource and training center in Isukha West Ward.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

 The center will provide sustainable training on diverse innovations aligned with ADS–W’s thematic areas and support income-generating projects to ensure organizational sustainability.

“We operate in Western counties where we intervene in areas such as food and nutrition, climate change and natural resource management, human rights, governance and peacebuilding, emergency response, and integrated health and social protection,” Amusala said.

He explained that the idea of the resource center was born from extensive consultations and discussions aimed at sustaining the impact of ADS–W’s projects after donor support ends.

“These interventions that we train at community level, we shall also have demonstrations and training. That is why we have decided to come up with a resource center,” he said.

On climate change mitigation, Amusala noted that the organization is helping the government achieve its target of planting 15 billion trees and equipping farmers with improved agricultural practices to increase yields across various value chains.

“As we do so, we make communities food secure and also increase their income, which allows families to educate their children and achieve overall prosperity,” he said.

The organization has also partnered with local communities and other groups to rehabilitate degraded areas in Kakamega Forest, where they have planted 50,000 trees to maintain the ecosystem.

Amusala acknowledged that ADS–W has historically relied heavily on donor funding, which is often short-term.

“Ordinarily, once donor funds are depleted, many projects either scale down or shut down completely,” he said.

However, with the resource center in place, training and capacity-building will continue beyond the donor period, ensuring that the knowledge and impact built with community members are sustained.

The center will also serve as an income-generating initiative. Currently, ADS–W engages in small-scale honey processing, but the new facility will scale up production.

“We have been processing honey, amaranth, and grains on a small scale. With this resource center, we plan to scale up agro-processing, which will contribute to our sustainability. In the future, even as donor funding shrinks, we will still be able to sustain our mission and impact the community,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donor Funding Cuts Sustainability Africa Donor Funds Donor Support
.

Latest Stories

Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Boxing
By Elizabeth Mburugu
1 hr ago
Why we should now abolish boarding schools
Opinion
By Sharon Tanui
1 hr ago
Co-op Bank declares pioneer interim dividend as profit Sh22b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
By Okumu Modachi and Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved