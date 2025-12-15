×
The Standard

28 injured as Easy Coach bus rams trailer in Salgaa

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 15, 2025
The bus rammed into a trailer along the Nakuru–Mau Summit stretch of the Nairobi–Nakuru highway. 

At least 28 people were injured on Monday morning after a passenger bus was involved in a road accident in Nakuru County.

The Easy Coach bus reportedly rammed into a trailer along the Nakuru–Mau Summit stretch of the Nairobi–Nakuru highway at the Salgaa area. 

The bus was travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu at the time of the accident.

Emergency responders, including a multi-agency team working alongside the Kenya Red Cross, rushed to the scene and mounted a rescue operation. 

The injured were evacuated to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Kenya Red Cross said 12 victims sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital, while 16 others received treatment at the scene.

The wreckage was later towed to Kaptembwo Police Station.

