Mombasa port receives first cruise ship in 2026

Passengers disembark from the luxury cruise liner Crystal Symphony after it docked at the Port of Mombasa on Sunday morning, January 4, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The cruise ship season started on a high note this year with the Port of Mombasa receiving its first vessel, Crystal Symphony, a regular caller laden with 1000 guests and crew for a 48-hour stay.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) managing director, June Chepkemei, said that the cruise ship industry in Kenya was on an upward trend, with last year's growth in arrivals reaching 140 per cent.

"We remain optimistic of an even better year this time round with more than six vessels expected to make cruise calls,'' she said.

She added that disembarking passengers went on excursions in and around Mombasa, visiting various places of interest.

The vessel's Cruise Director, Ms Vicky Vantassel, expressed their gratitude for the exemplary welcome reception accorded to the ship, passengers and crew right from the time they approached the port to the grand reception.

"I am travelling here for the first time and am looking forward to the two-day port stay to explore what is in store, particularly the Swahili culture,'' she said.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) general manager for board and legal services, Mr Turasha Kinyanjui, who represented managing director William Ruto, said that they were equally delighted to see cruise lines start calling at the port, which has a modern cruise terminal.

'We undertook to invest in this multi-billion-shilling state-of-the-art cruise terminal. Coupled with aggressive marketing together with key stakeholders, we hope to see even more cruise ships call here,'' Kinyanjui said.

Inchcape Shipping Services, the vessels' ground handling agents, through its Port Captain, Dr Bwanaheri Lali, said that they continue to work with other key players in the shipping and logistics centre as well as the government to make Mombasa, Lamu and Shimoni ports attract cruise ships.

''We have other vessels lined up for port calls this first month of the year. This goes to show our appeal as a cruise port of call with all the necessary support infrastructures in place, like a road network, world-class tourist attractions, and an international airport making air connectivity with the outside world possible and a very reliable standard gauge railway service,'' Dr Lali said.

Mombasa County Executive Committee Member for Tourism, Mohamed Osman, assured the tourists of adequate security, citing the establishment of a dedicated unit within the County Inspectorate department to ensure the safety and security of all tourists.