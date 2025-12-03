×
UK responds to Kenyan parliamentary inquiry on BATUK conduct

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 3, 2025
BATUK soldiers during a thanksgiving service in Nanyuki. [File, Standard]

The United Kingdom has issued a formal response following the release of a parliamentary inquiry report by the National Assembly Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee into activities at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

In a statement dated December 3, 2025, the UK acknowledged the report and said it had cooperated fully with the inquiry, including submitting a detailed response addressing issues raised and outlining steps taken to resolve concerns.

However, London expressed disappointment that its submission was not reflected in the committee’s final conclusions. The UK also noted its regret over challenges that have emerged regarding its defence presence in Kenya.

The statement added that the UK is prepared to investigate any new allegations highlighted in the report, provided supporting evidence is supplied.

Despite the concerns, the UK reaffirmed its commitment to its defence partnership with Kenya, describing the relationship as critical to joint efforts in training, education, and capability development to address shared security threats.

In a quick rejoinder, the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Singoei, took to X to express his optimism that any concerns are surmountable.

"We associate fully with this statement, aware of the significance of the defence cooperation between Kenya and the United Kingdom and confident that any issues of concern are surmountable," he stated. 

Related Topics

British Army Training Unit Kenya BATUK Foreign Relations Committee
.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2018 - Aerial view of Dubai Frame
.

.

Digger Classified

