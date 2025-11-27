Wetangula urges peace, vigilance as Kenyans participate in by-elections

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula casts his vote at Namakhele Primary School in Chwele–Kabuchai Ward on Nov 27, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and vote in ongoing by-elections across the country, as government is committed to providing security to voters.

Speaking moments after casting his vote at Namakhele Primary School in Chewele–Kabuchai Ward on Thursday, the Speaker emphasised the need for a peaceful and orderly process, urging eligible voters to exercise their civic duty without fear or intimidation.

He called on security agencies to guarantee the safety of voters and maintain an environment that allows free participation. The Speaker noted that adequate security personnel had been deployed nationwide to secure polling stations and surrounding areas.

“We want every eligible voter to participate without fear. Security has been enhanced to ensure that people cast their ballots freely and confidently,” he said.

Wetang’ula also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities, stressing that protecting the integrity of the electoral process was a shared responsibility.

The Speaker further appealed to police officers on duty to uphold professionalism and create an atmosphere conducive to democratic expression, noting that their role goes beyond maintaining order to safeguarding the rights of all voters.

“After voting, I encourage citizens to go home and wait for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to tally the votes,” he said.

The by-elections are being closely monitored due to heightened political interest in several of the affected areas. Results are expected once tallying is concluded by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).