×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Wetangula urges peace, vigilance as Kenyans participate in by-elections

By Mary Imenza | Nov. 27, 2025
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula casts his vote at Namakhele Primary School in Chwele–Kabuchai Ward on Nov 27, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

 National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and vote in ongoing by-elections across the country, as government is committed to providing security to voters.

Speaking moments after casting his vote at Namakhele Primary School in Chewele–Kabuchai Ward on Thursday, the Speaker emphasised the need for a peaceful and orderly process, urging eligible voters to exercise their civic duty without fear or intimidation.

He called on security agencies to guarantee the safety of voters and maintain an environment that allows free participation. The Speaker noted that adequate security personnel had been deployed nationwide to secure polling stations and surrounding areas.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We want every eligible voter to participate without fear. Security has been enhanced to ensure that people cast their ballots freely and confidently,” he said.

Wetang’ula also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities, stressing that protecting the integrity of the electoral process was a shared responsibility.

The Speaker further appealed to police officers on duty to uphold professionalism and create an atmosphere conducive to democratic expression, noting that their role goes beyond maintaining order to safeguarding the rights of all voters.

“After voting, I encourage citizens to go home and wait for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to tally the votes,” he said.

The by-elections are being closely monitored due to heightened political interest in several of the affected areas. Results are expected once tallying is concluded by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula November By-Elections Malava By-election
.

Latest Stories

Costly, corruption-riddled and violent elections are not worth it
Costly, corruption-riddled and violent elections are not worth it
Opinion
By Michael Ndonye
29 mins ago
Stars hope to conquer Iten Marathon's challenging course
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
29 mins ago
Access to simple learning tools still defines a child's future
Opinion
By Paloma Lengema
29 mins ago
After cancelling Uhuru Day fete, Suluhu retreats to solitary confinement in Dar
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ballot bloodshed: How violence, property destruction marred by-elections
By Standard Team 29 mins ago
Ballot bloodshed: How violence, property destruction marred by-elections
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
By Lewis Nyaundi 29 mins ago
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
Low voter turnout leaves electoral officials idle in deserted polling stations
By Standard Team 29 mins ago
Low voter turnout leaves electoral officials idle in deserted polling stations
How by-election flaws exposed failing watchdogs as 2027 looms
By Biketi Kikechi 29 mins ago
How by-election flaws exposed failing watchdogs as 2027 looms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved