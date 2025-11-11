×
The Standard

Detention, harassment shake Kenyan expatriates in Tanzania

By Biketi Kikechi | Nov. 11, 2025
Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Human rights groups have warned that Kenyans in Tanzania remain vulnerable to arbitrary detention, deportation, revocation of visas, work permits and contracts, as well as cyber and physical surveillance.

The groups highlighted concerns for the estimated 20,000 expatriate Kenyan teachers, entrepreneurs, health workers, hoteliers, traders, bankers, engineers, and students living in Tanzania following threats against them. They noted the ongoing violence and the fatalities among Tanzanian protesters as a worsening situation.

