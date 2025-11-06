AG, MPs want court to lift freeze on cybercrime law enforcement

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor officiate Sheria Open Day, August 31, 2024 at Sheria House in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor and members of the National Assembly have urged the High Court to lift the orders suspending the implementations of some sections of Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2024, arguing that the freeze has paralysed efforts to combat the rising tide of online crime.

Appearing before Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Wednesday, the Attorney General and Parliament, through lawyers Paul Nyamodi and Mbarak Ahmed to set aside the conservatory orders issued last month since the same have hindered the work of investigative agencies and left citizens vulnerable to digital threats such as online fraud, identity theft, and cyberbullying.