Wetangula urges clerics to support cybercrimes law

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula with leaders during a church event in Bomet East on November 2, 2025. [Kiprono Kurgat, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called on clerics to back the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, which aims to protect family values and shield children from online harm.

Wetang’ula has strongly defended the law, describing it as a crucial safeguard for Kenyan families rather than a censorship tool.

Speaking on Sunday at St. Catherine Tegat Catholic Church in Bomet East Sub-county, Wetang’ula attempted clarified the law’s purpose amid increasing public outrage.

According to the Speaker, the legislation is designed to uphold societal values, especially the safety of children.

“This law is not about stifling dissent or curtailing legitimate expression. It is about protecting what is most sacred in our society, the family unit, particularly our children, who are increasingly exposed to harmful and exploitative online content,” he explained.

He further noted that the law has national security implications.

“It is also about deterring violent extremism and preventing the spread of cultism and other dangerous ideologies that have infiltrated our digital spaces," he emphasised.

Expressing personal concern as both a Catholic and a parent, Wetang’ula addressed misconceptions about the Act.

Wetangula also called upon national government administrative officers (NGAO) and local leaders to encourage residents living on steep and sloping areas to relocate to safer grounds during the ongoing rainy season.

The appeal follows heavy rains in Elgeyo Marakwet County that have resulted in at least 26 deaths and the destruction of over 1,000 homes.

The speaker stressed the urgent need for action to prevent further loss of life.

“The meteorological department has said that this rain will continue and therefore in areas prone to floods and landslides, members of parliament together with local leadership should encourage residents to move to higher grounds that are safe from floods and landslides,” he said.