US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul

Some 1,024 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, a synthetic drug, seized from the dhow MV Ighol in the Indian Ocean, 630 kilometres East of Mombasa, on October 25, 2025. [Jotham Mghendi, Standard]
The State will apply for 20 days to detain six crew members of the dhow MV Ighol who were seized 630 kilometres off the Kenyan coast with narcotics valued at Sh8.2 billion.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you