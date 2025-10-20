×
The Standard

Kalonzo dedicates Mashujaa Day to Raila

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 20, 2025
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past event. [Joseph Kipasng, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, dedicating this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations to his memory.

In a heartfelt statement released on Monday morning, Kalonzo described Raila as the embodiment of Kenya’s enduring spirit of resilience and sacrifice, saying his courage and determination had earned him a place among the nation’s greatest heroes.

“Today, I join many Kenyans in dedicating this Mashujaa Day to my brother and dear friend who has taken his final bow. Your sacrifices, Baba, will not be forgotten. You are and will always remain my hero, Kenya’s Shujaa.”

His message came as hundreds of Kenyans, led by President William Ruto gathered at Ithooke Stadium in Kitui County for the national Mashujaa Day celebrations.

