×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Six Iranians plead guilty to trafficking meth worth Sh8.2b

By Kelvin Karani | Jan. 12, 2026

Six Iranian nationals have pleaded guilty to trafficking more than a tonne of methamphetamine valued at Sh 8.2 billion, bringing to a dramatic close a high-profile maritime narcotics case that has tested Kenya’s resolve against transnational organised crime.

The six, Jaseem Darzadeh Nia, Nadeem Jadgal, Hassan Baloch, Raheem Baksh, Imran Baloch and Imtiyaz Daryay, entered guilty pleas before Chief Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi at the Shanzu Law Courts after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) formally charged them with trafficking 1,036 kilograms of methamphetamine on the high seas. 

The offence was committed between October 17 and 20, 2025, at a location approximately 350 nautical miles east of the Port of Mombasa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the prosecution, the narcotics were concealed aboard a stateless vessel named Mashaallah, a tactic commonly used by international drug syndicates to obscure ownership, evade maritime laws and complicate enforcement efforts. The vessel was intercepted following a coordinated security operation, leading to the arrest of the six suspects on October 25, 2025.

The guilty pleas mark a significant milestone in a case that has been under intense investigation for months. When the suspects were first presented in court, prosecutors successfully applied for extended detention, citing the complexity of the probe, the sheer volume of drugs seized, and the international networks believed to be behind the shipment. At the time, authorities disclosed that 769 packages of crystalline substances weighing just over 1,035 kilograms had been recovered.

During the investigation phase, the court authorised the forwarding of samples to the Government Chemist for analysis and allowed forensic examination of the suspects’ mobile phones at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Prosecutors maintained that the case touched on national security and formed part of broader efforts to dismantle transnational drug trafficking routes using the Indian Ocean corridor.

Following completion of investigations, the DPP preferred charges under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994, as amended in 2022—a law that has bolstered Kenya’s capacity to deal with large-scale narcotics offences, including those committed beyond its territorial waters.

In court, the prosecution applied for two weeks to organise and present the facts of the case, requesting that the facts be read on January 30, 2026, at the Kenya Navy base in Mtongwe, where the seized vessel and bulky exhibits are currently held. The court was also asked to remand the accused at Shimo La Tewa Prison pending the reading of facts and sentencing. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Iranian Nationals Trafficking Methamphetamine Director of Public Prosecutions Shanzu Law Courts
.

Latest Stories

Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
22 mins ago
Allegations of US involvement in Iran protests not unfounded
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
22 mins ago
Ngugi's failed socialist dream and the way forward for Kenya
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
By David Odongo 22 mins ago
Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
By Mike Kihaki 22 mins ago
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
By Marion Kithi and Harold Odhiambo 22 mins ago
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved