Ruto: Raila dreamed of a first-world Kenya

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 19, 2025
President William Ruto at Raila's interment service at Jaramogi Odinga University in Bondo. [PCS]

President William Ruto has revealed that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga envisioned a prosperous, developed Kenya and frequently discussed strategies to achieve it.

Speaking during Raila’s interment service at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo, Siaya County, President Ruto disclosed that he held a private meeting with Odinga three months ago to deliberate on the country’s development path.

“Raila was concerned that Kenya remains a third-world country despite having the potential to be among the first-world nations. It was a matter close to his heart,” Ruto said.

He further noted that Raila urged him to engage former President Uhuru Kenyatta in reviving key national projects aimed at advancing the nation.

“Among the projects we discussed in depth were the revitalisation of nuclear energy and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba,” Ruto added.

Ruto’s remarks echoed those of Ida Odinga, widow of the late opposition leader, who challenged Kenyan leaders to prioritize national development over personal gain.

Ida observed that Kenya has lagged behind countries it once rivaled at independence. “At the time of independence, Kenya was at par with nations like South Korea and Thailand. Those countries have since moved ahead to join the league of first-world nations,” she said.

Recalling her visit to China during the 1995 Beijing International Women’s Conference, she noted the country’s remarkable transformation over the decades. “At that time, the tallest building was a hotel,” she reflected.

“Today, China’s skyline tells a very different story — one Kenya can emulate.”

.

.

.

