Ruto: ODM will form or be in the next Government

President Ruto also warned of action against individuals attempting to create divisions within ODM. [PCS]

President William Ruto has pledged to ensure that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) remains a central part of Kenya’s political future, saying the party will either form the next government or be part of it.

Speaking during the funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Ruto said he would not allow selfish individuals to destroy the party that Odinga built and dedicated his life to.

“In honour of Mr Odinga, I cannot allow anyone to destroy ODM. Raila believed in the power of political parties, and we must respect that. ODM will either form the next government or be in government,” Ruto declared.

The President said his government would continue to work closely with ODM to strengthen governance and unity in the country.

“I know I am the leader of UDA and Kenya Kwanza, but I want to assure ODM members that we will respect and support ODM as we go into the 2027 elections. It is the only way to build a strong and inclusive government,” he added.

Ruto revealed that the decision to appoint John Mbadi as the first Cabinet Secretary for Finance from Luo Nyanza was part of his deliberate effort to honour Odinga’s legacy. “He did not give me any conditions. It was I who asked him to allow me to appoint a Cabinet Secretary for Finance, and I am proud we made the right choice in picking John Mbadi,” he said.

Reflecting on his long association with the late opposition leader, Ruto described Odinga as a political engineer who inspired and mentored many of today’s political leaders.

“Raila was not just an engineer by profession; he was a political engineer. He had many students in his class, and I am one of them,” said Ruto.

He recalled meeting Odinga for the first time in 1997 when he was elected Eldoret North MP and later joining him in the struggle for a new constitution.

Ruto said that even during the 2022 General Election, he was not anxious about the outcome, noting that it was a contest between a teacher and his student.

“If Raila had won, I would have won too. The Azimio manifesto and the Kenya Kwanza manifesto were similar because it was a contest between a teacher and his student,” he said.

The President revealed that a few months after the elections, he met Odinga and assured him of his commitment to correcting the injustices done to him.

“I told him that if he chose to run again in 2027 or support another candidate, I would do everything to make things right,” Ruto said.

He disclosed that the last one and a half months of Odinga’s life were tough, and though his health was deteriorating, they continued consulting on national matters.

“Most of the times we met, his voice was hoarse. He told me he was on medication, but that didn’t stop us from talking about the country,” he said.