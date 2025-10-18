He is our general, ex-detainees salute Baba

Political activist Wafula Buke during a past interview with The Standard. [File, Standard]

Former detainees and victims of the Nyayo torture chambers have paid glowing tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as their “general” and the man who taught Kenyans how to fight for their rights, democracy and justice.

Led by Wafula Buke, the group said Raila would be remembered for inspiring Kenyans to stand up against dictatorship, social injustice and bad governance, describing him as a selfless and principled leader.

“The most important thing Raila gave Kenyans was the knowledge of how to fight for their rights. He gave us a net and taught us how to fish. That is his greatest legacy because when people know their rights, they can defend what belongs to them,” said Buke.

The former University of Nairobi student leader, who was detained and tortured at the infamous Nyayo House chambers, said Raila’s contribution to Kenya’s second liberation was unmatched.

“We walked together from the trenches of the second liberation. Though detained separately, we achieved what we fought for — multi-party democracy and freedom,” he said.

However, Buke noted that the survivors of the Nyayo-era torture would not attend Raila’s state funeral, which will be attended by President William Ruto. He accused the current regime of reversing the democratic gains achieved through Raila’s lifelong struggle.

“This regime has taken us back to the dark days we fought to end. We fought against extra-judicial killings, abductions and forced disappearances, yet these vices have resurfaced under Ruto’s administration. We cannot attend the funeral of a man who resisted dictatorship in the company of those perpetuating the same,” said Buke.

He added that they would instead organise a separate visit to Raila’s home to pay their respects privately.

“We will have our own day to honour him in the spirit of what he stood for pure principles, not politics,” he said.

Buke further argued that Raila deserved more than a state funeral.

“Many knew him only as a politician, but few understood him as a person. He believed in the will of the people. Giving him a state funeral is not enough, his dreams and ideals must be fulfilled,” he said.

Cornelius Onyango, another former detainee, echoed Buke’s sentiments, saying attending a funeral graced by President Ruto would betray Raila’s legacy.

“Ruto tried to stab Raila in the back, then later invited him to his government. We have witnessed abductions and state brutality during his tenure. Raila stood firmly against such oppression, and our conscience cannot allow us to honour him alongside those practices,” said Onyango.

He added that they would pay tribute to their “general” in a more personal way.

“He belonged to ODM, and I did not, but we shared the same school of thought, that of democracy and liberation. Our tribute will therefore be different,” he said.

Onyango praised Raila for his role in championing devolution and the 2010 Constitution.

“He was at the forefront of ensuring that devolution became a reality, and indeed it did,” he said.

Recalling his own experiences, Onyango said he was first arrested in 1982 while studying at the University of Nairobi following the failed coup attempt, released in 1983 and re-arrested in 1985.

Fighting spirit

“During this period, Raila was also in detention, but his fighting spirit never faded. His resilience inspired those of us on the streets to keep pushing for freedom. I was arrested twice in three years, yet his example kept me going,” said Onyango.

Another ex-detainee, Waheire Wachira, said Raila’s death had left a void that no leader could easily fill.

“He left an indelible mark on Kenya’s democratic and leadership space. His shoes are too big for anyone to fill. We fought together in the 1980s and 1990s for the freedoms we enjoy today,” he said.

Wachira described Raila as a unifying force who not only fought for justice but also inspired courage in others.

“He was a true son of Kenya whose spirit of resistance and belief in democracy will live on. We have lost a general who led from the front and never compromised on his values,” he said.