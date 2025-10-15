In his own words: Raila Odinga's most memorable quotes

Raila Odinga joined with Muslim faithful at the annual Mombasa Governor’s Eid Baraza at Treasury Square, Mombasa on April 3, 2025. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

To understand Kenya’s political story, we must trace the footsteps of Raila Amolo Odinga, the man who walked through fire, smiled in storms, and turned politics into poetry.

For more than five decades, his voice has echoed through the corridors of power, sometimes defiant, sometimes philosophical, but unmistakable.

Odinga has been called many names: Agwambo (the mysterious one), Baba, Tinga, and even Jowi (the bull).

To his supporters, he was the embodiment of struggle. To his detractors, the man who never stops fighting. Yet, behind every title lies a man whose words carried both humour and

hurt, whose phrases turned into chants, and whose political defeats never managed to defeat him.

The Standard has compiled some of his most memorable quotes throughout the years, below.