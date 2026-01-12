Mogadishu convention endorses former PM for Somalia presidency

Former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdoon. [Agencies]

The Haybad Qaran Union held its National Convention in Mogadishu, drawing thousands of supporters and senior political figures, as the party adopted its constitution, approved its political program, and endorsed former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdoon (Saacid) as presidential candidate.

The convention brought together founding members, delegates, civil society representatives, and observers to formally launch the Union’s leadership structure and policy agenda.

Delegates conducted an extensive review of Somalia’s political and security landscape, emphasizing national unity, sovereignty, and the need to end the prolonged transitional period through inclusive political consensus and credible elections.

In its resolutions, the convention praised the Somali National Army for their role in combating extremist groups, recognizing their sacrifices and contribution to national stability.

The gathering strongly condemned what it termed the unlawful recognition by the State of Israel of the Somaliland administration, calling it a violation of Somalia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and international legal norms.

It also reaffirmed its refusal to participate in any political process that undermines Somalia’s unity or independence and urged national leaders to pursue dialogue, compromise, and inclusive governance.

Delegates called on the President to uphold the Provisional Constitution adopted in 2012, revoke unconstitutional amendments, and engage broadly with political stakeholders and traditional elders to preserve national cohesion.

In its resolutions, the convention asserted that Somalia’s political impasse can only be resolved through mutually agreed, inclusive, and credible elections to bring the transitional phase to an orderly conclusion.

The convention unanimously approved the Union’s constitution and political programme, established a 151-member Central Council, elected Abdi Farah Shirdoon as chairman, and formally endorsed him as the party’s presidential candidate.

Organisers praised the participation of delegates, youth, women, civil society groups, media, and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and successful convention.