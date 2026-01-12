×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Mogadishu convention endorses former PM for Somalia presidency

By Abdimalik Hajir | Jan. 12, 2026
Former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdoon. [Agencies]

The Haybad Qaran Union held its National Convention in Mogadishu, drawing thousands of supporters and senior political figures, as the party adopted its constitution, approved its political program, and endorsed former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdoon (Saacid) as presidential candidate.

The convention brought together founding members, delegates, civil society representatives, and observers to formally launch the Union’s leadership structure and policy agenda.

Delegates conducted an extensive review of Somalia’s political and security landscape, emphasizing national unity, sovereignty, and the need to end the prolonged transitional period through inclusive political consensus and credible elections.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In its resolutions, the convention praised the Somali National Army for their role in combating extremist groups, recognizing their sacrifices and contribution to national stability.

The gathering strongly condemned what it termed the unlawful recognition by the State of Israel of the Somaliland administration, calling it a violation of Somalia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and international legal norms.

It also reaffirmed its refusal to participate in any political process that undermines Somalia’s unity or independence and urged national leaders to pursue dialogue, compromise, and inclusive governance.

Delegates called on the President to uphold the Provisional Constitution adopted in 2012, revoke unconstitutional amendments, and engage broadly with political stakeholders and traditional elders to preserve national cohesion.

In its resolutions, the convention asserted that Somalia’s political impasse can only be resolved through mutually agreed, inclusive, and credible elections to bring the transitional phase to an orderly conclusion.

The convention unanimously approved the Union’s constitution and political programme, established a 151-member Central Council, elected Abdi Farah Shirdoon as chairman, and formally endorsed him as the party’s presidential candidate.

Organisers praised the participation of delegates, youth, women, civil society groups, media, and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and successful convention.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Former PM Abdi Farah Shirdoon Somalia Presidency Haybad Qaran Union Somaliland
.

Latest Stories

Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
21 mins ago
Allegations of US involvement in Iran protests not unfounded
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
21 mins ago
Ngugi's failed socialist dream and the way forward for Kenya
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
By David Odongo 21 mins ago
Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
By Mike Kihaki 21 mins ago
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
By Kamau Muthoni 21 mins ago
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
By Marion Kithi and Harold Odhiambo 21 mins ago
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved