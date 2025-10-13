IPOA condemns surge in violence against police

Protesters clash with security officers during demonstrations in Nairobi on June 17, 2025.[AFP]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has condemned the increasing incidents of violence against the National Police Service (NPS) by the public.

In a statement released on Monday, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Hassan expressed concern over these alarming trends, highlighting specific incidents that occurred at State House, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and Kiganjo Police Station in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

Hassan noted that in these locations, police officers faced physical assaults, destruction of property, and, tragically, loss of life. At the Kiganjo Police Station, for instance, part of the facility was set on fire, leading to significant damage to essential police infrastructure and a substantial compromise of law enforcement operations in the area.

“These acts undermine public safety efforts and threaten the rule of law,” stated Hassan. IPOA has urged the public to exercise restraint and professionalism when interacting with law enforcement officers.

The statement follows a recent incident on Monday, where a General Service Unit (GSU) officer was fatally attacked near Gate D of the State House, Nairobi.

According to police reports, around 8:10 a.m., a 56-year-old man concealed a spear in a sack and approached the checkpoint.

Despite being ordered to surrender, he launched an attack, striking Constable Ramadhan Mattanka in the rib area with an arrow.

The injured officer later succumbed to his injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital. Security forces quickly subdued and arrested the assailant nearby.

This incident prompted a brief lockdown at the State House as investigations were initiated to determine the motive, any security lapses, and potential accomplices.

IPOA has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased police officers and has called on security agencies to act swiftly to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Hassan further emphasised that attacking police officers undermines the spirit and intent of ongoing police reforms, risking the erosion of the progress made in enhancing accountability and professionalism within the police force.

Therefore, IPOA urges the public to uphold the rule of law and seek redress through legally established channels when addressing instances of police misconduct.







