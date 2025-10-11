Invest more in girls, stakeholders tell govt on International Day of the Girl Child

Gender rights advocates have called on the government to strengthen laws protecting girls from gender-based violence, female genital mutilation (FGM), and other harmful practices.

While acknowledging progress in empowering girls through education, the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), however noted that major gaps remain.

“Many survivors face stigma, lack access to legal aid, and are unaware of available support services. These realities demand stronger institutional accountability, increased investment, and sustained collaboration across sectors,” the commission said in a statement Saturday.

Ending harmful practices and changing social norms that promote FGM, child marriage, and gender stereotypes remain central to empowering girls, NGEC noted.

Commission chairperson Rehema Jeldesa urged the government to “strengthen the implementation and enforcement of existing laws to protect girls from violence, exploitation, and harmful practices, ensuring accountability at all levels.”

World Vision Kenya echoed the call, saying that when girls are given the right tools, opportunities, and support, they become “unstoppable agents of change.”

“On this International Day of the Girl Child, we remind the world that investing in girls is one of the most powerful things we can do for our collective future. By giving girls the education, opportunities, and support they need, we’re not just changing their lives, we’re changing the world.”

He urged governments, donors, and partners to collaborate in creating a world where every girl can lead and succeed. “When girls lead, communities thrive, and the world becomes a better place for everyone,” Kamanga said.

A World Bank report shows that at least four million girls globally drop out of school every year due to climate-related shocks.

In Kenya, girls face heightened risks of child marriage, gender-based violence, and teen pregnancy during floods, droughts, or conflict.

The calls for protection come just weeks after a viral video showed a pregnant woman, identified as Millicent Rotiken, being brutally beaten in Nkareta, Narok North Sub-County. She was reportedly attacked for marrying a man her brothers had not approved of.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo condemned the assault, dismissing claims that it was culturally justified.

“The Constitution guarantees individual autonomy and freedom of choice and frowns upon harmful cultural practices that undermine human rights,” she said. “We call upon the police to promptly identify and arrest the perpetrators of this aggravated act of violence.”

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed annually on October 11. This year’s theme was “The Girl I Am, the Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis.”