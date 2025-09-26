Police arrest suspect in assault of pregnant woman in Narok

Picture showing a woman being assaulted in a viral video. [Screengrab]

Police have arrested one suspect after a viral video showed a pregnant woman being brutally beaten in Nkareta, Narok North Sub-County.

The victim, identified as Jackeline Semeita Rotiken, was rescued Thursday night and taken to Narok County Referral Hospital for medical assessment. She has since been placed in a safe location.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows three men assaulting Rotiken. Police said the attack happened several days ago and was later posted online.

“This was a barbaric act, and we are actively pursuing the remaining suspects,” Narok Central Sub-County Police Commander John Momanyi said.

Local leaders, including Narok Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei, joined officials from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Anti-Domestic Violence and Protection Programme in condemning the assault.

Several human rights organisations have also called for the immediate prosecution of those involved.

Gitonga Muranga, head of ADPP in Narok, said the group has formally asked police to forward the charges for legal action.

The case has sparked public outrage and debate within the Nkareta community, where residents offered varying accounts of what led to the assault.

Local sources claimed that Rotiken was previously married, with two children, and that her family had supported her through secondary school and later vocational training. She later left the marriage and entered a new relationship, allegedly while her first union was still considered valid under cultural traditions.

Police said the suspect in custody is believed to be her former husband. They noted that no cultural or traditional justification can excuse violence, especially against vulnerable individuals.