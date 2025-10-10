×
The Standard

EACC raises Sh69m from sale of ex-Governor Obado's properties

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 10, 2025
Integrity Centre which hosts Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has raised Sh69.7 million from the auction of five properties linked to former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and ex-Nairobi County Treasury head Stephen Ogaga Osiro.

The assets, namely three apartments, a maisonette, and a townhouse, were auctioned on Thursday, October 9.

“Notably, all the properties were sold at prices above their valuation reserve prices,” EACC said in a statement.

 Among the five Nairobi properties sold, four are associated with Obado. They include a three-bedroom apartment in Riara sold for Sh14 million, a three-bedroom apartment in Greenspan Estate sold for Sh6.9 million, a two-bedroom unit in the same estate sold for Sh6.7 million, and a maisonette in Greenspan that fetched Sh11 million.

A townhouse in Loresho Ridge attracted the highest bid at Sh31 million.

The anti-graft commission said the sale now leaves another five properties under court-ordered disposal, with the next auction scheduled for Thursday, October 16. 

“The remaining properties, situated in Kisumu and Migori Counties, are scheduled for auction on Thursday, 16th October 2025, and the Commission invites members of the public to participate in the exercise,” EACC said. 

According to EACC’s Head of Communication, Stephen Karuga, proceeds from the sale of recovered assets will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund as required under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Obado stands to lose property worth Sh428 million, which the agency says was corruptly acquired and is tied to a corruption case involving the former governor’s relatives and associates.

Last month, EACC announced the phased sale of the assets, handled by Galaxy Auctioneers, Keysian Auctioneers, and Astorion Auctioneers.

