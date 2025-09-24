×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

NLC taken to task over delays on historical land injustices

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 24, 2025
NLC Chairman, Gerishon Otachi says they are undertaking investigations into land injustices in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

The National Lands Commission (NLC) has been taken to task by the Senate over its delay in investigating historical land injustices.

Lands, Environment and Natural Resources Committee questioned why a petition filed in 2021 was yet to get any response.

Among the pending complaints is one of land injustices in Mombasa, illegal alienation of land in Kiambu, and injustices against community members living in Olderkesi in Narok West.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

And in a petition filed at the Senate, Robin Muchondi, on behalf of Marungu residents in Mwanda Taita Taveta County, says they are facing eviction from their ancestral land due to unscrupulous dealings between the church, Lands officials, and the current and former administrators.

Muchondi further claims that in 2007, the Holy Rosary Catholic Church requested the elders to be allocated land for an orphanage and a church.

The elders donated 75 acres, but on the site identification day, the chief directed that 1,000 acres be set aside.

“Since the year 2007, there has not been a meeting of the elders and the authorities to identify the 1,000 acres for the mission nor the initial 75 acres,” reads the petition.

The community alleges that in 2009, the area chief together with church officials brought a surveyor and excised the 1,000 acres, but the demarcation was not done since people were already living there.

But in 2019, the mission constructed a church and in 2021, the Ministry of Lands set up Ngoloki Adjudication Scheme.

The petitioners say the adjudication omitted approximately 1,000 acres for the reason that the land is titled in favour of the Catholic mission.

NLC Chairman, Gerishon Otachi, said the commission was undertaking investigations, explaining that the claim was filed in September, 2021.

“The claim is among many others in the country currently undergoing investigations, including independent research on the issues at play and getting pertinent information from government agencies before the parties are called for a hearing,” he said.

But Otachi’s response irked the legislators. Nominated Senator Mariam Omar wondered that criteria the commission uses since some of the matters have been pending for years.

Otachi said the process involves screening of thousands of documents. “We have also dealt with tens of thousands of documents. We are actively involved in the investigations and inquiry of the land in question,” he said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National Lands Commission Historical Land Injustices Senate Ministry of Lands
.

Latest Stories

Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
23 mins ago
Kenya reframes labour migration as development tool amid global commitments
National
By Juliet Omelo
31 mins ago
Power play at the UNGA as Trump's fiery return dominates divided assembly
National
By Jacinta Mutura
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
By George Mokua 2 hrs ago
How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
By Asande Felix Makori 2 hrs ago
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved