×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court of Appeal Judge Ochieng Andago dies

By David Njaaga | Sep. 17, 2025
Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng Andago. 

Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng Andago is dead.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Wednesday described Andago as a "towering figure" in Kenya’s legal landscape and a key contributor to the country’s commercial law jurisprudence.

Koome, who also chairs the Judicial Service Commission, said the Judiciary had lost a leader who championed alternative dispute resolution.

"We stand in solidarity with his family, friends and the entire Judiciary community during this difficult period of mourning," said Koome, adding, "We call for sensitivity and compassion as we share in this collective grief.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Andago began his judicial career in 2003 as a High Court judge, serving in the Civil Division, Kitale, Kakamega, the Criminal Division, the Commercial and Admiralty Division and Kisumu.

He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2022.

Before joining the bench, he practised law for nearly two decades at Kaplan & Stratton Advocates, building a reputation as a seasoned commercial law advocate.

At the time of his death, Andago chaired the Court Annexed Mediation Taskforce, which has been driving efforts to ease case backlogs through mediation in line with Article 159(2)(c) of the Constitution.

"He will be fondly remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s commercial law jurisprudence and as a strong advocate for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution," explained Koome.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Court of Appeal CJ Koome Fredrick Ochieng Dead JSC
.

Latest Stories

Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Opinion
By Mercy Waithaka
3 hrs ago
Doctors can't stop genocide in Gaza, but world leaders can
Opinion
By Christopher Lockyear
3 hrs ago
It's contemptuous for IEBC to lump Kenyans abroad together with prisoners
Opinion
By Thomas Musau
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved