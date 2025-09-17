Court of Appeal Judge Ochieng Andago dies

Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng Andago.

Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng Andago is dead.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Wednesday described Andago as a "towering figure" in Kenya’s legal landscape and a key contributor to the country’s commercial law jurisprudence.

Koome, who also chairs the Judicial Service Commission, said the Judiciary had lost a leader who championed alternative dispute resolution.

"We stand in solidarity with his family, friends and the entire Judiciary community during this difficult period of mourning," said Koome, adding, "We call for sensitivity and compassion as we share in this collective grief.”

Andago began his judicial career in 2003 as a High Court judge, serving in the Civil Division, Kitale, Kakamega, the Criminal Division, the Commercial and Admiralty Division and Kisumu.

He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2022.

Before joining the bench, he practised law for nearly two decades at Kaplan & Stratton Advocates, building a reputation as a seasoned commercial law advocate.

At the time of his death, Andago chaired the Court Annexed Mediation Taskforce, which has been driving efforts to ease case backlogs through mediation in line with Article 159(2)(c) of the Constitution.

"He will be fondly remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s commercial law jurisprudence and as a strong advocate for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution," explained Koome.