Gathungu faults govt for failing to act on audit recommendations

By Muriithi Mugo | Sep. 12, 2025
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu. [File, Standard]

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has raised serious concerns over the persistent failure by both national and county governments to act on audit recommendations, warning that this negligence is weakening public accountability and impeding effective service delivery.

Speaking during the launch of the Auditor General’s Eastern Regional offices in Embu County, Gathungu highlighted troubling findings from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), noting that only 21 percent of audit recommendations issued by her office have been implemented.

“This means a staggering 79 percent remain unaddressed,” Gathungu said, describing the situation as “deeply disappointing” and reflective of a widespread lack of commitment to fiscal responsibility and good governance.

She warned that the continued disregard for audit findings undermines transparency in the management of public resources and ultimately hurts ordinary citizens through diminished service delivery.

In addition to flagging the low implementation rate, the Auditor General also offered a proactive solution. She urged county governments to strengthen their procurement processes by embedding clear exit clauses in contracts prior to awarding tenders.

According to Gathungu, these legal safeguards would empower counties to lawfully terminate contracts when contractors fail to meet agreed-upon standards or deadlines, thereby helping to curb wastage and enhance efficiency in public projects.

“The inclusion of such provisions is critical in safeguarding public funds and ensuring that quality is not compromised,” she noted.

Her remarks come at a time of growing public scrutiny over the misuse of taxpayer money and mounting calls for improved accountability mechanisms across all levels of government.

Related Topics

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu Auditor General Report Procurement Fraud
