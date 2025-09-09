DCI denies harassment claims by Human Rights Watch official

Human Rights Watch East African Director, Otsieno Namwaya addressing the media in Nairobi. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed claims by Human Rights Watch Associate Director Otsieno Namwaya that its officers have been trailing and harassing him.

In a statement, the agency clarified that Mr. Namwaya is not under investigation and that it has had no dealings with him or his associates.

"We would like to clarify unequivocally that Mr Otsieno is not a subject of any ongoing investigations by the DCI," the Directorate posted on its X platform.

It further urged him to report to the nearest police station if he feels threatened, assuring that immediate action would be taken.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken note of allegations of harassment purportedly involving Mr. Otsieno Namwaya, the Associate Director of Human Rights Watch, by members of the DCI's Operational Support Unit (OSU).



Namwaya had alleged that plainclothes officers from the DCI’s Operations Support Unit (OSU) had been surveilling his residence for two weeks.

He claimed the officers used threatening language and suggested harm rather than arrest.

“Their language is worrying. They are saying they will deal with me, not even arrest me,” Namwaya told The Standard.