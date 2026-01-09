×
Kisima mixed secondary tops Nyandarua county KCSE for seventh consecutive year

By James Munyeki | Jan. 9, 2026
The form four students of Kisima Secondary in Nyahururu in a recent photo. [File, Standard]

Little-known Kisima mixed secondary school in Nyahururu, for the seventh time in a row, emerged among the best schools in last year's KCSE results.

The school produced the best students in Nyandarua County, beating other academic giants in the region.

The school had a mean grade of 9.94, up from the 2024 mean score of 9.71.

Three of the top students had a mean grade of A

They were Paul Karani, Joseph Ngigi, and Brian Na Ganga.

It also produced among them Irungu Nduta, Kimani William, John Ngugi, Lydia Muchiri, and Dickson Loriu, who scored an A minus.

The Kisima secondary school supports the less privileged but bright pupils drawn from Nyandarua, Laikipia, and Samburu counties.

According to the school principal, Daniel Amunga, this year's examination results were among the best in the school's history.

‘Despite the challenges, we remain the best school in terms of performance in Nyandarua County. We thank God as all our students will now be admitted to university,” he said.

He attributed the good performance to discipline and hard work by the students.

“In this school, discipline is our first chore. That is why we have been able to achieve these good results,” he said.

He noted that they also work as a team among the teachers, students, and parents.

“Teamwork has played a lot in getting these good results. We work as members of one community, and this has also played a lot in getting these results,” he noted.

The principal said that they help assist students from the marginalised communities in the three counties that cannot afford to pay for school fees, yet they are bright.

“We are here to assist them with the help to brighten their lives. These are all students from poor families, and we are proud that they now have achieved their goals,” said Mr Amunga.

