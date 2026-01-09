Part 2: Who are the 2025 KCSE top performers?

Students and teachers at Nakuru High School celebrate with top performers in KCSE examination on January 9, 2026.

[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Scenes of jubilation and excitement describe the mood in several schools where students, teachers, and parents continue to celebrate good grades from the just-announced Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

Some 270,715 students have secured slots in public and private universities after attaining the C+ direct entry grade.

Meanwhile, 507,131 students recorded either a C or a C- minus grade.

A total of 993,226 students sat the KCSE papers in 2025.

Here are some of the top-performing students:

Odhiambo Raydexter Amayo

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: Mbita High

County: Homabay

Wawira Derick Munene

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: Kangaru School

County: Embu

Mutheu Mutuku

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: Muthale Girls

County: Kitui

June Mwende

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: Kangaru Girls

County: Embu

Sharlin Bella Wakala

Grade: A plain

School: Bunyore Girls High School

County: Vihiga

Denis Koech Kirwa

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: St Patrick's High School, Iten

Onywera Juan Mbaai

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: Machakos School

Abdallah Mo

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: Meru School

County: Meru

Magdalene Rioba

Grade: A plain (83 points)

School: Limuru Girls

Tafroza Msimbi

Grade: A plain

School: Nairobi School

County: Nairobi

Kamonjo Samuel Njau

Grade: A plain (83 points)

School: Baricho Boys High school

County: Kirinyaga

Mutua Joshua Mutua

Grade: A plain (83 points)

School: Baricho Boys High school

Ngeno Doreen Chebet

Grade: A plain (82 points)

School: St Therese Mbooni Girls High

Pauline Adhiambo Gloria

Grade: A plain

School: Bunyore Girls High School

Taabu David Egesa

Grade: A plain

School: St Joseph's Boys National School

Khaula Abubakar Salim

Grade: A plain (81 points)

School: Mamburui Secondary

Ivy Chepkoech Langat

Grade: A plain (82 points)

School: Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

Gloria Kerubo Magato

Grade: A plain

School: Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

