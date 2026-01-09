Part 2: Who are the 2025 KCSE top performers?

Scenes of jubilation and excitement describe the mood in several schools where students, teachers, and parents continue to celebrate good grades from the just-announced Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.
Some 270,715 students have secured slots in public and private universities after attaining the C+ direct entry grade.
Meanwhile, 507,131 students recorded either a C or a C- minus grade.
A total of 993,226 students sat the KCSE papers in 2025.
Here are some of the top-performing students:
Odhiambo Raydexter Amayo
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Mbita High
County: Homabay
Wawira Derick Munene
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Kangaru School
County: Embu
Mutheu Mutuku
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Muthale Girls
County: Kitui
June Mwende
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Kangaru Girls
County: Embu
Sharlin Bella Wakala
Grade: A plain
School: Bunyore Girls High School
County: Vihiga
Denis Koech Kirwa
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: St Patrick's High School, Iten
County: Elgeyo Marakwet
Onywera Juan Mbaai
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Machakos School
County: Machakos
Abdallah Mo
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Meru School
County: Meru
Magdalene Rioba
Grade: A plain (83 points)
School: Limuru Girls
County: Kiambu
Tafroza Msimbi
Grade: A plain
School: Nairobi School
County: Nairobi
Kamonjo Samuel Njau
Grade: A plain (83 points)
School: Baricho Boys High school
County: Kirinyaga
Mutua Joshua Mutua
Grade: A plain (83 points)
School: Baricho Boys High school
County: Kirinyaga
Ngeno Doreen Chebet
Grade: A plain (82 points)
School: St Therese Mbooni Girls High
County: Makueni
Pauline Adhiambo Gloria
Grade: A plain
School: Bunyore Girls High School
County: Vihiga
Taabu David Egesa
Grade: A plain
School: St Joseph's Boys National School
County: Trans Nzoia
Khaula Abubakar Salim
Grade: A plain (81 points)
School: Mamburui Secondary
County: Kilifi
Ivy Chepkoech Langat
Grade: A plain (82 points)
School: Moi Girls High School, Eldoret
County: Uasin Gishu
Gloria Kerubo Magato
Grade: A plain
School: Moi Girls High School, Eldoret
County: Uasin Gishu
Brian Kibet Rotich
Grade: A plain (81 points)
School: Kericho High School
County: Kericho