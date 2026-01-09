×
The Standard

Part 2: Who are the 2025 KCSE top performers?

By Denis Omondi | Jan. 9, 2026
Students and teachers at Nakuru High School celebrate with top performers in KCSE examination on January 9, 2026.
[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Scenes of jubilation and excitement describe the mood in several schools where students, teachers, and parents continue to celebrate good grades from the just-announced Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

Some 270,715 students have secured slots in public and private universities after attaining the C+ direct entry grade.

Meanwhile, 507,131 students recorded either a C or a C- minus grade.

A total of 993,226 students sat the KCSE papers in 2025.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Here are some of the top-performing students:

Odhiambo Raydexter Amayo
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Mbita High
County: Homabay

Odhiambo Raydexter Amayo

Wawira Derick Munene
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Kangaru School
County: Embu

Wawira Derick Munene

Mutheu Mutuku
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Muthale Girls
County: Kitui

Mutheu Mutuku

June Mwende
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Kangaru Girls
County: Embu

June Mwende

Sharlin Bella Wakala
Grade: A plain
School: Bunyore Girls High School
County: Vihiga

Sharlin Bella Wakala

Denis Koech Kirwa
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: St Patrick's High School, Iten
County: Elgeyo Marakwet

Denis Koech Kirwa

Onywera Juan Mbaai
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Machakos School
County: Machakos

Onywera Juan Mbaai

Abdallah Mo
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Meru School
County: Meru

Abdallah Mo

Magdalene Rioba
Grade: A plain (83 points)
School: Limuru Girls 
County: Kiambu

Magdalene Rioba

Tafroza Msimbi
Grade: A plain 
School: Nairobi School
County: Nairobi

Tafroza Msimbi

Kamonjo Samuel Njau
Grade: A plain (83 points)
School: Baricho Boys High school
County: Kirinyaga

Kamonjo Samuel Njau

Mutua Joshua Mutua
Grade: A plain (83 points)
School: Baricho Boys High school
County: Kirinyaga

Mutua Joshua Mutua

Ngeno Doreen Chebet
Grade: A plain (82 points)
School: St Therese Mbooni Girls High
County: Makueni

Ngeno Doreen Chebet

Pauline Adhiambo Gloria
Grade: A plain
School: Bunyore Girls High School
County: Vihiga

Pauline Adhiambo Gloria

Taabu David Egesa
Grade: A plain
School: St Joseph's Boys National School
County: Trans Nzoia

Taabu David Egesa

Khaula Abubakar Salim
Grade: A plain (81 points)
School: Mamburui Secondary
County: Kilifi

Khaula Abubakar Salim

Ivy Chepkoech Langat
Grade: A plain (82 points)
School: Moi Girls High School, Eldoret
County: Uasin Gishu

Ivy Chepkoech Langat

Gloria Kerubo Magato 
Grade: A plain
School: Moi Girls High School, Eldoret
County: Uasin Gishu

Gloria Kerubo Magato 

Brian Kibet Rotich
Grade: A plain (81 points)
School: Kericho High School
County: Kericho

Brian Kibet Rotich
.

.

.

