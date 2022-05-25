CJ Koome swears in tribunal to probe suspended Judge Said Chitembwe

Justice Abida Ali Aroni- a member of a tribunal formed to investigate the conduct of Justice Said Chitembwe. Looking on is the Deputy Registrar of the Judiciary, Paul Maina. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has this morning sworn in a seven-member tribunal tasked with investigating suspended High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe.

The tribunal, to be chaired by Justice Mumbi Ngugi consists of Lady Justice Abida Ali Aroni, Justice Nzioki wa Makau, James Ochieng’ Oduol, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Jackson W. Ndung’u, Dr Lydia Nzomo, and Dr Fred Ojiambo.

Koome, in her appeal Wednesday asked the team to expedite the hearing, whilst she “hopes that they will uphold justice.”

The tribunal will make a finding on whether to recommend Chitembwe’s sacking or he be reinstated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week Thursday suspended Judge Chitembwe over allegations of gross misconduct and impropriety. Chief Justice Martha Koome (centre) with Justice Mumbi Ngugi (right) and Justice Abida Ali Aroni (left). [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

It also comprises three assisting counsels and two joint secretaries.

Kiragu Kimani will act as the lead counsel and Jasper M. Mbiuki together with Sarah Yamo as the joint secretaries.

Assisting Counsels are Joseph Gitonga Riungu and Edward Omotii Nyang’au.

A complaint had been lodged against Justice Chitembwe in November 2021, detailing allegations of misconduct to support his removal.

The matter was over how Chitembwe handled a land case in 2018.

The dispute was between Pacific Frontier Seas Ltd against Okapi Limited Estate and Jane Mutula Kyengo.

