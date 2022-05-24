× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Want to sue me? Deposit Sh50 million in court - Sonko

NATIONAL
By Joackim Bwana | May 24th 2022 | 2 min read
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in his private Nairobi office on November 23, 2021. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has asked the High Court to impose a Sh50 million bank guarantee on those filing petitions seeking to stop him from running for Mombasa Governor.

Sonko's lawyer Jared Magolo today told Justice John Mativo that four petitions had been filed against the former governor to stop him from contesting in the August 9 elections.

"We now seek bank guarantees in damages to a tune of Sh50 million which is on the lower side so people can stop filling petitions," said Magolo.

Meanwhile, Justice Mativo ruled that the first petition seeking to bar Sonko from contesting for Mombasa governorship will proceed despite one of the petitioners applying to withdraw his.

Mativo said the petition raises public interest issues that shouldn't suffer because petitioner Ndoro Kayugi had decided to withdraw himself from the petition.

KEEP READING

The judge ordered George Odhiambo, the second petitioner, to proceed with the petition.

"The instant petition raises public interest and public issues will not suffer as a result of the withdrawal of a petitioner. It will be an exercise in futility. The first petitioner is allowed to withdraw from the petition and the second petitioner is allowed to proceed with the petition to its conclusion," said Justice Mativo.

Sonko now wants Justice Mativo to lift the orders that he issued that barred IEBC from clearing his nomination papers to allow him to contest while the parties argue the petitions.

However Haki Yetu, Kituo Cha Sheria and Transparency International said they will be filing a response to oppose the same.

So far there exists four petitions filed in Mombasa, Nairobi, and Eldoret.

Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to issue directions on the matter of consolidation of the Eldoret petition that was forwarded to her office by Justice Reuben Nyakundi last week.

Sonko's lawyers Jared Magolo, John Khaminwa, and Wilfred Nyamu and, Wiper party lawyer Kevin Katisya said all the petitions should be consolidated and have the court allow Sonko to present the nomination papers to avoid him being locked out yet the matter in question revolves around his impeachment.

The court will rule tomorrow on the issue of consolidation and lifting of orders barring IEBC from processing Sonko's nomination papers.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Health ministry should prepare citizens to deal with rare monkeypox
The government should liaise with the CDC to ensure that the Ministry of Health gets important information and discoveries that can help Kenya avert the disease.
Ancient massive 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile dug up in Argentina
The fossil's huge bones classify the new species as the largest pterosaur yet discovered in South America and one of the largest found anywhere.

MOST READ

Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders
Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari and Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Alarm raised over worrying state of sanitation across 47 counties

By Bernard Sanga | 39 minutes ago

Alarm raised over worrying state of sanitation across 47 counties
John Githongo to pay Murungaru Sh10m over Anglo Leasing

By Kamau Muthoni | 3 hours ago

John Githongo to pay Murungaru Sh10m over Anglo Leasing
Police detain suspect in Mirema Drive shooting for 14 days

By Collins Kweyu | 3 hours ago

Police detain suspect in Mirema Drive shooting for 14 days
Government cracks whip on rogue accountants

By Mate Tongola | 5 hours ago

Government cracks whip on rogue accountants

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC