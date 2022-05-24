Want to sue me? Deposit Sh50 million in court - Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in his private Nairobi office on November 23, 2021. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has asked the High Court to impose a Sh50 million bank guarantee on those filing petitions seeking to stop him from running for Mombasa Governor.

Sonko's lawyer Jared Magolo today told Justice John Mativo that four petitions had been filed against the former governor to stop him from contesting in the August 9 elections.

"We now seek bank guarantees in damages to a tune of Sh50 million which is on the lower side so people can stop filling petitions," said Magolo.

Meanwhile, Justice Mativo ruled that the first petition seeking to bar Sonko from contesting for Mombasa governorship will proceed despite one of the petitioners applying to withdraw his.

Mativo said the petition raises public interest issues that shouldn't suffer because petitioner Ndoro Kayugi had decided to withdraw himself from the petition.

The judge ordered George Odhiambo, the second petitioner, to proceed with the petition.

"The instant petition raises public interest and public issues will not suffer as a result of the withdrawal of a petitioner. It will be an exercise in futility. The first petitioner is allowed to withdraw from the petition and the second petitioner is allowed to proceed with the petition to its conclusion," said Justice Mativo.

Sonko now wants Justice Mativo to lift the orders that he issued that barred IEBC from clearing his nomination papers to allow him to contest while the parties argue the petitions.

However Haki Yetu, Kituo Cha Sheria and Transparency International said they will be filing a response to oppose the same.

So far there exists four petitions filed in Mombasa, Nairobi, and Eldoret.

Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to issue directions on the matter of consolidation of the Eldoret petition that was forwarded to her office by Justice Reuben Nyakundi last week.

Sonko's lawyers Jared Magolo, John Khaminwa, and Wilfred Nyamu and, Wiper party lawyer Kevin Katisya said all the petitions should be consolidated and have the court allow Sonko to present the nomination papers to avoid him being locked out yet the matter in question revolves around his impeachment.

The court will rule tomorrow on the issue of consolidation and lifting of orders barring IEBC from processing Sonko's nomination papers.

