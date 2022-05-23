× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

'Serial shoplifter' Alvin Chivondo escapes prosecution, to undergo mental assessment

NATIONAL
By Collins Kweyu | May 23rd 2022 | 1 min read
Alvin Linus Chivondo. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A suspected serial shoplifter who was arrested last Thursday for allegedly stealing from a supermarket will not be charged in court. Instead, Alvin Chivondo will undergo a mental assessment.

Chivondo, 21, was presented to a Milimani court yesterday; however, he did not take plea as his file was returned to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for review.

The accused had been arrested for allegedly stealing maize flour from Naivas Supermarket along Ronald Ngala Street in Nairobi.

Before being presented to court, Central Sub-county Police Commander David Baariu had hinted that they were thinking of putting Chivondo under mental assessment. 

"We may be forced to make an application in court to have the accused taken for a mental test to ascertain his fitness to stand trial," said the police boss. 

KEEP READING

Chivondo's pro-bono lawyer Vienna Mongare said the State had signed an agreement to release her client after he accepted to be subjected to mental examination and counselling.

"After the investigation of the offences and conduct of background check, it appears that the interest of the public and your own will best be served by not charging you," reads the agreement signed between the DPP and Mongare. 

In a similar previous offence, Chivondo was rescued by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after he was charged with stealing from Naivas Supermarket along Moi Avenue.

Sonko at the time said he had bought him food to last for one month.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Petitioner wants Tabitha Karanja out of Senate race over tax cases
Daniel Mahiri wants the court to find Mrs Tabitha Karanja unsuitable to hold public office.
Why Kenya might not issue another Eurobond
Significant reduction in the flow of money from outside is mainly attributed to central banks in advanced economies raising interest rates to slow down inflation.

MOST READ

Karua is not one of us, Atheists in Kenya Society tells Governor Mutua
Karua is not one of us, Atheists in Kenya Society tells Governor Mutua

NATIONAL

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kidero and Wanga point fingers at each other over violence in Karachuonyo

By James Omoro | 35 minutes ago

Kidero and Wanga point fingers at each other over violence in Karachuonyo
Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samwel Mugota's murder surrenders

By Stephanie Wangari and Collins Kweyu | 6 hours ago

Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samwel Mugota's murder surrenders
Servers were opened, 'reveals' IEBC commissioner Justus Nyangaya

By Mate Tongola | 8 hours ago

Servers were opened, 'reveals' IEBC commissioner Justus Nyangaya
Developing story: IEBC meets presidential aspirants

By Standard Reporter | 9 hours ago

Developing story: IEBC meets presidential aspirants

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC