ELECTION 2022

Developing story: IEBC meets presidential aspirants

NATIONAL
By Standard Reporter | May 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
IEBC officials holding a pre-candidate registration meeting for presidential aspirants at the Bomas Of Kenya today. [IEBC, Twitter]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is today holding a pre-candidate registration meeting for presidential aspirants at the Bomas of Kenya.

The meeting is hosted by the National Returning officer for the presidential election and IEBC Chairman of Wafula Chebukati.

Scores of politicians have arrived to make their representations.

Independent candidate Nazlin Umar, who has so far contested the presidency three times, has sensationally claimed IEBC wants to rig the election. Omar claims the IEBC is forcing independent candidates to submit their supporters’ names and copies of ID cards. She has vowed to take the matter to court.

Nazlin says Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga should be barred from contesting in the August election.

KEEP READING

“He has allowed himself to use the president as his chief campaigner, the President is campaigning,” said Nazlin.

Wiper presidential running mate Andrew Sunkuli, also present at Bomas, said he had come to represent his presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka as well as inspect the commission’s preparedness for the election.

Sunkuli, who was dramatically unveiled as Kalonzo’s running mate last week, insisted the party was in the race to the end.

Another independent candidate, Reuben Kigame, said due to his visual impairment, he had to hire assistants to help in the signature collection. He said he hopes to be on the ballot and will comply with IEBC requirements.

One Independent candidate, Kevin Onyangosays they have no money to photocopy 48,000 identity cards. 

The following are the requirements by the IEBC from presidential aspirants:

  • University Degree (recognised institution)
  • Party aspirants vying under political parties should have a nomination certificate
  • Statutory Form 12 (Dully filled)
  • A proposer and seconder
  • Hard and soft copy of passport size photograph
  • Self-declaration form
  • Form (Electronic and Physical) of at least 48,000 supporters.
  • Copies of supporters’ identity cards
  • One must maintain a functioning office
  • Nomination fee (Sh200,000). Sh100,000 for Women and Persons Living With Disabilities.
  • A campaign schedule

More to follow...

