I was given two cats by a mganga to boost my business - former sex worker
NATIONAL
By
Jael Musumba
| May 17th 2022 | 1 min read
Josphine Mueni is a former sex worker who got exposed to the industry while a teenager.
She reveals how she was given two cats as juju to boost her sex business.
Mueni also sheds light on why most of the ladies in the sex industry flock to witchdoctors (wagangas) and why she refused to be a Freemason.
RELATED VIDEOS
Wanjigi, Kigame unveil running matesAugust polls: Safina presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi unveils lawyer Willis Otieno as his running mate; independent candidate Reuben Kigame picks Irene Ngendo Kamau.
Kenya walk a tightrope as two boxers take the ringTwo Kenyan boxers carry the hope of boxer lovers as they take to the ring in the quarter finals of the IBA Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey competition.
MOST READ
No, Samia Suluhu, Kamala Harris have not congratulated Martha Karua
FACT CHECK
- Kalonzo Musyoka leaves Azimio la Umoja, to run for president
POLITICS
- Gachagua nomination: Kindiki to issue statement
POLITICS
- Why Moses Wetang'ula can rest easy in the Kenya Kwanza power line-up
POLITICS
By Oscar Obonyo
- Raila picks Karua as running mate in August polls
NATIONAL
- Virility problems? Try onions
HEALTH & SCIENCE