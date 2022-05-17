× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

I was given two cats by a mganga to boost my business - former sex worker

NATIONAL
By Jael Musumba | May 17th 2022 | 1 min read

Josphine Mueni is a former sex worker who got exposed to the industry while a teenager.

She reveals how she was given two cats as juju to boost her sex business.

Mueni also sheds light on why most of the ladies in the sex industry flock to witchdoctors (wagangas) and why she refused to be a Freemason.

