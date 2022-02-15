× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
NTSA: Why you can't renew your driver's licence

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | February 15th 2022

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended a number of services. [Pkemoi Ng'enoh The Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended a number of services after the High Court ruled that the 2020 traffic rules were unprocedurally adopted.

Services that have been halted by NTSA are; licensing of driving schools, renewal of driving school licences, licensing of driving school instructors and renewal of driving school instructor' licences.

Others are; provisional driving licence (PDL) application for driver trainees, test tooking for driving school instructors and driver trainees.

The suspension was neccessitated by  a High Court ruling ordering the regularisation of the traffic rules by both the National Assembly and the Senate.

KEEP READING

Justice Anthony Mrima ordered the Transport CS James Macharia to resubmit a copy of the 2020 traffic rules and explanatory memorandum to parliament in 14 days, from January 31, 2022.

“The CS is also ordered to submit the copy of the court’s judgement and decree to speakers of both Houses of Parliament,” ruled Mrima.

He directed the speakers to take steps and ensure the rules are expeditiously dealt with by their respective Houses.

“In the event that any or both Houses are unable to finalise dealing with the rules within the remainder of their terms, the said rules shall be dealt with in the next term of parliament,” he ruled.

The High Court made the decision following a case filed by the Kenya Driving Schools Association against The NTSA, Ministry of Transport, the Attorney General (AG) and Inspector General of Police on August 19, 2020, 

The Kenya Driving Schools Association sought orders to quash the Traffic Rules 2020, arguing that there was no public participation.

However, on January 27, 2022, a court held that there was sufficient public participation and declined to quash the rules.

Additional reporting by; Daniel Chege and Julius Chepkwony 

