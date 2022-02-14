Rasta man never die, Mutarakwa LPG fire survivor says
NATIONAL
By George Njunge
| February 14th 2022
Rasta man never die! These are the words of 52-year-old Elias Karanja who survived the Mutarakwa LPG truck fire explosion on Sunday Friday 13.
Since the fire, Karanja’s photos have been trending on the interwebs. In the photo, Karanja is clad in a black jacket that is burnt at the back and a partly burnt woollen marvin. The fire slightly burnt his dreadlocks.
Karanja was at the scene as his farm is a few metres from where the accident happened.
KEEP READING
On Sunday Karanja was on his farm cutting napier grass for his cows. He said he saw the LPG truck overturn earlier in the day but did not give it a second thought as the spot is notorious for truck accidents.
“Oyooo man! Karibu ngori inipate kwa shamba. Nilikua na husotlia ma cows zangu zisishinde ma ubao kumbe nilikuwa najipeleka kwa ngori man. Buda isipokua ni sir Jah ninge roastiwa kwa shamba,” Karanja explains.
[Oh man, disaster nearly struck me. I was hustling for my cows so that they don’t starve but I had walked right into a disaster, man! Buddy, were it not for Sir Jah I would have roasted in that shamba]
Karanja says a ball of fire landed a few inches from where he was and he fled.
“Yeah man, niliona naree ime anguka tu nyuma yangu. Kucheki kidodo, naungua, kujishaka manats nikashika moto kwa kichwa hapo ilibidi ni lost ki msanii, kumbe vile naendelea kulost ndio naree inashika marasta na manguo man.”
[Yeah man, I saw a fireball land behind me. Checking around, I was burning, touching my dreadlocks, my head was on fire. I had to escape like an athlete, but as I fled, the fire was consuming my dreadlocks and clothes.]
He then rushed and set lose his cows then went to his house to pick up his money.
“Nilingia keja na kuchukua ganji kwa hao na kutoka mbio nikazungukia ya Ngenia kutazamia ngori kwa umbali nilienda hapo wakati makarao na hawa wasee wa moto walipozima yote, rastaman never die man.”?
RELATED VIDEOS
How Wanga’s governor bid launch brought Homa Bay politics to play?She will face former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Suba South MP John Mbadi, Oyugi Magwanga and Isaiah Ogwe.
Covid-19: Positivity rate drops to 0.6 per cent as 24 people test positiveKenya’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 5,632 after one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours
MOST READ
My husband does not satisfy me, I need help
RELATIONSHIPS
- I am rightfully in the political space, Pauline Njoroge responds to Sudi
POLITICS
By Wnfrey Owino
- Magoha: Private schools free to start junior secondary schools
EDUCATION
- Ghost village emerges in Spain as drought empties reservoir
EUROPE
By Reuters
- Muthaiga Road to be closed on Valentine’s Day
NAIROBI
- Kamiti inmate impersonates CS Wamalwa, cons Ph.D. holder Sh800,000
NATIONAL