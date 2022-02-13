× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Cars, homes burnt in Mutarakwa as gas tanker and cylinders explode [Pictures]

COUNTIES
By Winfrey Owino | February 13th 2022

Ten people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. [George Njunge, Standardd]

Four cars, four lories and houses are on fire after a gas tanker and separate cylinders on its rear section exploded at Mutarakwa on the Nairobi-Limuru highway. 

However, the police are yet to confirm the incident as well as the number of casualties if any.

The explosion ripped apart the truck's chassis and axles apart. [George Njunge, Standard]

Witness reports indicate that the truck had been involved in an accident at around 6 am, but burst into flames hours later as the gas cylinders were being offloaded as efforts to move it from the road were underway.

KEEP READING

Police and firefighters are at the scene.

The cars were reduced to shells. [George Njunge, Standard]

According to a tweet by St Johns Ambulance Kenya, the LPG cylinders exploded near Ngenia High School and by 1:41 pm it had been contained.

Efforts to contain the situation are underway. [George Njunge, Standard]

“The accident involved eight other vehicles (four cars and eight lorries) which have been completely burnt. No fatalities reported and St John Ambulance volunteers have rushed all casualties to nearby hospitals,” first responders said.

St Johns’ ambulance and local police trying to control the crowd told The Standard that six of the casualties had been rushed to Thogoto Hospital and four others to Tigoni hospital.

The exploding gas tank flew off the chassis but was stopped by nearby trees. [George Njunge, Standard]

So far, no fatality has been recorded.

Choking in gas fumes, our reporter on the ground, George Njunge, said that roadside bluegum trees and bushes caught fire sparing some nearby houses from the inferno.

…More to follow…. 

Tanzania lifts ban on four newspapers
Hassan, who took office last year, previously lifted a ban imposed by late President John Magufuli on some online television channels.
Speaker Muturi: Corrupt leaders should face the firing squad
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, says corrupt politicians should face the firing squad.

IEBC summons Sabina Chege over vote-rigging remarks
IEBC summons Sabina Chege over vote-rigging remarks

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
