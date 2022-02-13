Cars, homes burnt in Mutarakwa as gas tanker and cylinders explode [Pictures]

Ten people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. [George Njunge, Standardd]

Four cars, four lories and houses are on fire after a gas tanker and separate cylinders on its rear section exploded at Mutarakwa on the Nairobi-Limuru highway.

However, the police are yet to confirm the incident as well as the number of casualties if any.

The explosion ripped apart the truck's chassis and axles apart. [George Njunge, Standard]

Witness reports indicate that the truck had been involved in an accident at around 6 am, but burst into flames hours later as the gas cylinders were being offloaded as efforts to move it from the road were underway.

Police and firefighters are at the scene. The cars were reduced to shells. [George Njunge, Standard]

According to a tweet by St Johns Ambulance Kenya, the LPG cylinders exploded near Ngenia High School and by 1:41 pm it had been contained.

Efforts to contain the situation are underway. [George Njunge, Standard]

“The accident involved eight other vehicles (four cars and eight lorries) which have been completely burnt. No fatalities reported and St John Ambulance volunteers have rushed all casualties to nearby hospitals,” first responders said.

St Johns’ ambulance and local police trying to control the crowd told The Standard that six of the casualties had been rushed to Thogoto Hospital and four others to Tigoni hospital. The exploding gas tank flew off the chassis but was stopped by nearby trees. [George Njunge, Standard]

So far, no fatality has been recorded.

Choking in gas fumes, our reporter on the ground, George Njunge, said that roadside bluegum trees and bushes caught fire sparing some nearby houses from the inferno.

…More to follow….

