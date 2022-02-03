Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s first wife files for divorce after 9 years apart
By Joackim Bwana
| February 3rd 2022
The first wife of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has filed for divorce before Mombasa Chief Kadhis Court after nine years of separation.
Madina Giovanni Fazzini wants the Kadhi’s court to dissolve the marriage, noting they separated with the governor in 2013.
Fazzini filed the case on January 26, 2022.
Broken marriage
"I am clear and unequivocal that our marriage has broken down irretrievably, with no chance of revival, given we have both moved on over the years," said Fazzini in her affidavit filed in court.
The two married on February 11, 2011, and got two children now aged nine and eight years.
Fazzini said Joho moved out of the matrimonial home in 2013, leaving her with their two children.
"Since the respondent, Joho, moved out of our matrimonial home in June 2013, the substance of our marriage has dissipated and has no basis to be sustained from a legal and social standpoint,” said Fazzini.
She said they lived with Joho as husband and wife from the onset of their marriage, until January 2013, when they separated.
She said that she lived in the matrimonial home until September 2020, but since then she has been on her own.
Fazzini said there was no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature or kind between her and Joho.
14 days to respond
Joho has been accorded 14 days to respond to the petition.
Fazzini said she had not been an accessory to or connived or condoned Joho's actions, neither had she colluded with him in bringing the instant proceedings.
“At all material times relevant to this suit, the petitioner (Fazzini) and respondent (Joho) were and are still husband and wife, having married under Islamic law on February 11, 2011,” read her affidavit.
She also attached a marriage certificate and birth certificates of the two children she bore with Joho.
Fazzini prays that the marriage be dissolved and seeks any other or further relief the court may deem fit to grant in the circumstances.
Fazzini is born of an Italian father and a Somali mother.
About Hassan Joho
Joho, 45, was born and raised in Kisauni, Mombasa and grew up alongside six siblings.
Joho's political career took off in 2004 when he contested the Kisauni by-election on a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ticket following the death of area MP and Local Government minister Karisa Maitha.
At the time, Joho was dragged into active politics by his elder brother, Abubakar 'Abu' Joho from Prima Pest and Bins Ltd, a family garbage collection business where he was a middle-level manager.
The political novice lost the bruising by-election to Narc's Anania Mwaboza.
But this debacle did not dampen his political spirit. Come 2007, Joho was back on the ballot again on an ODM ticket via which he was elected Kisauni MP and then appointed Assistant Minister in the Grand Coalition government.
The post of Governor was created by the 2010 Constitution and Joho saw a chance when then Mvita MP and Tourism Minister Najib Balala, a potential rival, defected from ODM to Jubilee in 2013.
He contested and was elected the first Governor of Mombasa County from where he has become the fiercest critic of President Uhruru Kenyatta and his Jubilee administration on historical injustices over land and development issues at the Coast.
