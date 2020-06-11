×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Joho: Why I would be ODM presidential candidate

By Tobias Chanji | March 1st 2021 at 11:15:39 GMT +0300

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (pictured) has spoken out on his burning presidential ambition and questioned why his party had extended the deadline for the presentation of applications by aspirants to March 31.

Speaking exclusively to KTN News, Joho said he has already dispatched his team to Nairobi to submit his application papers only to be told of the shift of the deadline.

The ODM National Election Board (NEB) chair Catherine Mumma had indicated the extension of the deadline was meant to ensure more applicants had applied.

Joho who boasts of a cordial relationship with ODM party leader Raila Odinga, now says he is keen to democratically compete for the presidential ticket after a deep consultation with his supporters which he started before the 2017 general election after he clinched the governorship for the second time.

Read More

The outspoken governor explains that his recent comment that Raila should also support him in his quest for presidential did not mean he was seeking an endorsement from the party leader.

He claims his statement only served as a reminder that politics was about mutual interest and that he had a democratic right to also vie for the presidency.

Joho insists that he is making serious preparations for the presidential election adding that he is currently consolidating his Coast base and will soon traverse the country to seek wider support.

He described himself as an optimist who never dwells in the past but always focuses on the future saying that he hoped to emerge a winner in the party nomination process.

When Joho led the rally in Lamu, his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi met MCAs in his region. The replacement of Kwale governor Salim Mvurya with Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja had been viewed as strained relations on the part of the governors.

But Joho said Kingi did what he was supposed to do as it was part of the consultative efforts to unite the region ahead of the 2022 general election.

Related Topics
Hassan Joho Mombasa Governor ODM Raila Odinga
Share this story
Previous article
Bank to pay loan defaulter for auctioning his property
Next article
Goldenscape victims give DCI 30 days or sue over Sh18.9b investment

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Raila return to Coast amid rising revolt
Raila return to Coast amid rising revolt

LATEST STORIES

Key lessons from 40 years of growing crop
Key lessons from 40 years of growing crop

CHECKPOINT

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

1 day ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

6 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

24 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums

Gatonye Gathura 12 hours ago
How borehole water hurts your health

How borehole water hurts your health

Gatonye Gathura 12 hours ago
Does it matter what cooking oil you use?

Does it matter what cooking oil you use?

Nancy Nzalambi 12 hours ago
Why GDP statistics aren't reliable enough

Why GDP statistics aren't reliable enough

Ken Gichinga 12 hours ago

More stories

Maangi faces tough test in his quest for governorship

By Eric Abuga
Maangi faces tough test in his quest for governorship

Former CJ faults State over civil rights abuses

By Roselyn Obala
Former CJ faults State over civil rights abuses

Gideon now warns Baringo residents of ‘toxic’ leaders

By Julius Chepkwony and Yvonne Chepkwony
Gideon now warns Baringo residents of ‘toxic’ leaders

A billion-shilling Valentine’s gift that came with dose of amnesia

By Brian Otieno
A billion-shilling Valentine’s gift that came with dose of amnesia

What Uhuru, Raila told party leaders

By Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ngetich
What Uhuru, Raila told party leaders

ODM grants aspirants more time

By Moses Nyamori and Patrick Beja
ODM grants aspirants more time

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.