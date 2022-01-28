VIDEO: President Uhuru Kenyatta meets top internal security chiefs

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has met top internal security officers at Nairobi’s State House, to discuss major security issues in the country.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena, in a statement, said Uhuru met with officials drawn from the National Government Administration Office (NGAO) and the National Police Service (NPS).

“The Head of State and the officials, who included Regional and County Commissioners, and their NPS counterparts at the same level, discussed a wide array of national security subjects,” Kanze said.

Key among the issues was maintaining peace and security as the country prepares for another General election in August.

In attendance were Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, his PS Karanja Kibicho, and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

This comes in the wake of heightened surveillance following terror alerts issued by the US Embassy today, and the Dutch, German, French and UK consulates in the country on Thursday, January 27.

The US Embassy appealed for vigilance in public places hours after the government announced heightened security to forestall any terror threat.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso, in a press statement Friday, January 28, acknowledged receiving information about the terror alerts.

“Our attention has been drawn to information circulating on social media warning of impending terror attack, particularly in Nairobi,” he said.

To avert the said attacks, which the embassies said would be concentrated in Nairobi, North Eastern, and Coast, Shioso said the Police Service has re-engineered its units in line with modern-day policing dynamics.

