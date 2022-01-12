× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
IPOA probes case of man allegedly shot by police for not wearing mask

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | January 12th 2022

IPOA is investigating a case in which police allegedly shot and injured a man for not wearing a face mask. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating a case in which a resident of Imenti South in Meru County was allegedly shot by police for not wearing a face mask.

Pharis Gitobu sustained a leg injury during the Tuesday, January 11 shooting.

The cop, who allegedly fired at Gitobu, later surrendered to his superiors.

IPOA is also probing circumstances surrounding the death of Siaya resident, Vitalis Okinda, who passed away on Monday night while in custody at the Bondo Police Station.

Okinda’s mother, Angeline Okinda, said her son was arrested last Friday.

Angeline claimed Okinda was arrested after a disagreement with local hospital security officers over where the 26-year-old would park his motorbike.

IPOA is also investigating the death of another person, Ibrahim Omar, a resident of Rhamu in Mandera County, who died in disputed circumstances. Police are accused of being involved in his death.

The IPOA Act stipulates that deaths and injuries occasioned by actions of the police be investigated by the authority.

The law also requires the police to report all deaths, serious injuries, and other grave consequences to IPOA for investigations.

The agency has dispatched a rapid response team to Bondo to get crucial information on Okinda's death.

Upon completion of probe – that reveals police involvement in the death of a victim – the authority will make recommendations, including, but not limited to, prosecution.

