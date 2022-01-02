Former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo is dead

Former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo. [File, Standard]

First Kenyan Attorney-General Charles Njonjo is dead.

Njonjo died aged 101 on Sunday, January 2, at his home in Muthaiga, Nairobi, his family says.

His body was, thereafter, taken to Lee Funeral Home, where it was prepared for interment.

Njonjo’s family then proceeded to Kariokor Hindu Crematorium, where the former Attorney-General was cremated in the morning.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed news of Njonjo’s death.

Njonjo’s personal doctor, David Silverstein, who also served late President Daniel Moi, declared him dead at 5am Sunday.

The ex-AG had three children, Wairimu Njonjo, Nimu Njonjo and Josiah Njonjo.

Charles Mugane Njonjo served as Kenya’s first native Attorney-General between 1963 and 1979. He retired as AG aged 60.

Njonjo was thereafter elected unchallenged to the National Assembly in April 1980 as the Member of Parliament for Kikuyu Constituency.

Late President Daniel Moi appointed him to Cabinet in June 1980 to serve as the Minister for Home and Constitutional Affairs.

Njonjo married Margaret Bryson in 1972. He was 51 years old at the time.

Bryson was the daughter of Anglican missionary in Kenya, Rev. Edgar Bryson, who was based in Kapsowar, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Njonjo took over from Eric Griffith-Jones, the Attorney-General of the British administration in Kenya, who was appointed to the position in 1955.

Share this story