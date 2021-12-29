× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Debate on Bill turns chaotic as MPs exchange blows in Parliament

NATIONAL
By Moses Nyamori | December 29th 2021

House session degenerated into a boxing ring after MPs exchanged fisticuffs as they considered the divisive Coalition Bill.

Several lawmakers forced their way to Speaker's section and began exchanging blows with some lawmakers throwing water bottles at their colleagues during the ensuing melee.

The chaos erupted when the MPs were taking a vote on a proposed amendment by Kandara MP Alice Wahome that sought to delete a clause on the establishment of a Coalition Party.

Wahome argued that Clause 6 was unconstitutional and should be expunged.

KEEP READING

“You cannot come up with new terminology to legislate what is in the constitution. Coming up with Coalition Political Party offends the constitution,” said Wahome.

She added, “This House should never act in vain. I am not here to please you but to prosecute my amendments. These people lost in 2013, 2017 and BBI. They will lose in 2022.”

Clause 6 provides, among other things, the procedure to be followed for the registration of a political party, which includes the deposit of a coalition agreement.

It further provides that the governance of a coalition party shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Act and regulations relating to the governance of a coalition.

The clause also provides that a member of a coalition shall not be a member of another coalition.

Uhuru and Raila parties are seeking to change the law and have parties join Azimio la Umoja Movement without losing their identity.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Airtel upbeat on CA's move to cut call rates
The telco describes the price changes as timely, saying the drop will greatly benefit consumers who will call across networks.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

More nabbed in logbook fraud at NTSA as sleuths start clean up
More nabbed in logbook fraud at NTSA as sleuths start clean up

NATIONAL

By Kamore Maina

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Chilling murders and abductions of children that shook the country

By Julius Chepkwony | 1 hour ago

Chilling murders and abductions of children that shook the country
Uhuru nominates Roseline Odede to chair National Commission on Human Rights

By Elvince Joshua | 3 hours ago

Uhuru nominates Roseline Odede to chair National Commission on Human Rights
Local solution that won WaterFund two UN awards in a row

By Jacob Ng'etich | 5 hours ago

Local solution that won WaterFund two UN awards in a row
DP William Ruto visits Dennis Itumbi in hospital

By Elvince Joshua | 5 hours ago

DP William Ruto visits Dennis Itumbi in hospital

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC