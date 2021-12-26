× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyans on Twitter surprise man with Sh20,000 after viral post

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | December 26th 2021

Inset: Henry and his family at their home in Shinyalu, Kakamega. [Courtesy-Twitter]

Kenyans on Twitter have sent Henry Lusutsa Malumu about Sh20, 000 for Christmas after he posted a picture of his family in their rural home, all set for Christmas festivities.

The 28-year-old man posted a picture of himself, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter in their newly built house in Shinyalu, Kakamega two days after moving in.

The selfie captures Henry, his wife, and their daughter in a small living room. In the background is a newly constructed mud-walled house with iron sheet roofing.

In an exclusive interview with The Standard on Sunday, Henry said he had no expectations when creating the post, adding the support he got from Kenyans was a surprise.

“I just posted innocently. Then shortly after, people in my comment section started asking for my contacts to send us money which some did. We got almost Sh20, 000,” he said.

According to Henry, the post was intended to share with his friends the progress he had made after spending two nights in their house.

“I felt that was a safe space to share the progress. I just constructed that house this holiday and we had just moved in,” Henry told The Standard.

He added, “We went to our rural home last week to construct the house which to me was an accomplishment,”.

The father of one says he lives in Kibera, Nairobi, and works as a security officer in one of Post Bank outlets in Nairobi.

Further, he said that they had gone to celebrate the festive season with their extended family in their rural home and travelled back to Nairobi on December 26.

The post, created on December 24, 2021, at around 12:11 pm, had over 60,000 likes, 500 quotes and 6,220 retweets two days later, with majority of the comments asking for his contact to send him something little for the holidays.

Henry’s account has been on Twitter for over a year, but only exploded when he made the post he describes as ‘innocent’.

Share this story
Lamu woman jailed for ten years over incest set free
The woman (MNM) had been sentenced to serve ten years in jail after she pleaded guilty to engaging in sex with a man known to be her uncle.
1,196 test Covid-19 positive as Kenya vaccinates over 9 million
Covid-19: 59 patients recover, two die raising death toll to 5,361; 1,196 test positive from 3,415 samples tested in last 24 hours, positivity rate at

MOST READ

Family of girl who had 10kg breast tissue removed seeks help to clear hospital bill
Family of girl who had 10kg breast tissue removed seeks help to clear hospital bill

NATIONAL

By Anne Atieno

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's sons ended up without Christian names

By Isaiah Gwengi | 3 hours ago

How Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's sons ended up without Christian names
Ntombura: I am still Methodist Church of Kenya bishop

By James Wanzala | 4 hours ago

Ntombura: I am still Methodist Church of Kenya bishop
President Kenyatta mourns South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu

By PSCU | 5 hours ago

President Kenyatta mourns South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu
Women who broke the glass ceiling in 2021

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 11 hours ago

Women who broke the glass ceiling in 2021

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC