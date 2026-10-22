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City Hall power struggles and why Geogrey Mosiria has been sacked

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Oct. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

The sacking of Nairobi Chief Officer for Public Engagement Geoffrey Mosiria was not a matter of if, but when. It came yesterday afternoon, hours after he declared that he would not resign.

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