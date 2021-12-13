Jerotich Seii: Her turning point and why politics is off the table

Jerotich Seii, an Independent Consultant for humanitarian and development. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

One of Jerotich Seii’s fulfilling moments came in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. She posted an article online making a plea for those who had been “violently” disrupted by the pandemic.

“It was a call for support for the urban poor who couldn’t even get their children to shags (upcountry) because of the lockdown… they were stranded without a support network,” says Jerotich.

She parlayed her expertise in the UN and took up the role of a humanitarian agency, sending between Sh2,000 and Sh4,000 to families and people in distress- those caught unawares by the lockdown and curfew “to buy diapers, medicine, food, transport.”

There was an outpouring of generosity from the public. Through crowd-sourcing, she raised Sh4.2 million from Kenyans.

“Meanwhile, the government was still trying to figure out how to collect unga (flour) and cereals at KICC.”

Her jaws drop when she tells of a Sh300,000 single donation from a woman and another one “who donated Sh10,000 every week for the entire period.”

“That was great Jerotich,” says her father with a deep sense of pride. He had joined us at the table. Among the beneficiaries were single mothers, students, sports coaches, bouncers, waiters and female makangas (touts).

She has had no time to reflect on her experience. And hopes to sit down soon and audit everything.

“Upon receiving Sh4,000, a mother in Ukunda screamed and broke into a dance with her children.”

“Kenyans, we are good people. Kenyans in the diaspora – especially in America- made a huge donation.”

And she has kind words for the Kenyan media.

“Media has told my story the way I didn’t expect.”

Has she considered getting into politics? No, never.

She says the mistake – many make- is assuming that activism must lead one to politics.

“There is not enough room for 50 million politicians… because each one of us has an idea of what could be done better in this country. But just because I have an idea does not mean…”

She cites instances where it has been suggested that she runs for either Elgeyo Marakwet Women Rep seat or Keiyo South MP seat. For 30 years, her mother, Tabitha Seii, unsuccessfully sought to topple self-declared Total Man – Nicholas Biwott who died in 2018. She is not about to go there.

“My platform is not local… nobody is telling me to go for president or be something like a Speaker of Parliament.”

She compares herself to Julius Malema, the youthful South African politician. “He and I are in the same WhatsApp group because we are for African solutions for African problems.”

“Why are we letting Washington offer solutions for the Ethiopian crisis?” she wonders.

Working across the continent has made her appreciate the richness of Africa. She concedes that her UN work made her global and appreciative of the local.

Her biggest frustration is that nothing seems to work in the country “unless you know someone somewhere”.

You want a road fixed, or even erecting speed bumps, you have to personally know the local MP or someone at the agency- Kura or KeNHA. She credits her parents for inculcating in her a sense of right or wrong with a global perspective.”

She calls herself a global Pan-Africanist who has now become local.

And that is why the governance crisis in public universities troubles her.

“It breaks my heart to know that a college in Kenya is not an option for my children.”

So she fights, “so that her children can inherit a better space.”

Her elder children are born of a British father so naturally, they are British.

“Imagine after spending so much human resource capacity on the little ones then at university there is nowhere to go… we send them abroad to make another country rich.”

Her phone rings and it is her son from her first marriage. He had gone to see a doctor.

Her face lights up when she expresses how she feels knowing that her grown-up sons (Kimurgor 18, and Kigen 17) can do things on their own.

She has another child, a son (Loek 3) from a second marriage.

Jerotich got married in 2001 to the father of her first two boys.

Although the couple separated, they remained amicable and raised their sons as best as they could. Sadly, he died early this year.

She takes pride in being a mother and advocates for love in the family.

Parents should love their children and express it, she says.

“Your time with the children is precious, once it is gone it is gone enjoy now and hug them. One of the things we need to tell our children is I love you… say it as often as you can.”

“I tell my 18-year-old I love you and I can see him say “there goes mummy again” and goes “I love you”…” But she still does it because it is important despite the protestations.

“We have to affirm our children…but that doesn’t mean you spoil them.

“I don’t lament in the maturity of my children, I revel instead.”

All parents -rich and poor- can and should love their children, “loving them empowers and builds their confidence…self-esteem.”

Jerotich recalls how when her 3-year-old stopped using diapers “after they had despaired that they would be buying diapers forever” he was given a standing ovation by the rest of the family.

“He had never been so proud of himself.”

Jerotich says the indiscipline in schools -students burning dormitories- is mainly because parents have outsourced their core duty of parenting. She credits her mother whom she nicknamed the “serial spanker” for knowing when to love and when to spank. And spank them, she did.

In fact, the SwitchOffKPLC campaign tag is out of her mother’s incessant reminders while they were young to “switch off the lights”.

She remembers the day her parents bought them a piano from a missionary and her mother announced that they all had to learn to play it “whether they liked it or not”.

She plans to retire to her family’s land in Nyari on the Elgeyo Escarpment which she describes as “the most beautiful place on earth.”

Jerotich is fascinated by art and she is a collector of wine and art. Today she is sipping South African Viognier white wine by Diemersfontein. I have asked for black tea.

Her great-great-grandmother’s cooking pot, a kerebe (food warmer in Kalenjin), pestle and mortar and hoe are some of her collections.

That she speaks a smattering of Keiyo doesn’t seem to worry her.

She and her brother Victor Seii of Five Alive were born in Gilgil.

Though she spoke Keiyo when she was young, her parents’ foray into Opposition politics meant that Kalenjin folk avoided them.

“So naturally, we had non-Kalenjin friends in the neighbourhood,” she adds.

Her middle-class status is an oddity in the activism space. Odd still, is that she doesn’t get funding from anyone. Neither is she asking for it.

“It is just me and I.” That means her agitation for a better Kenya “comes with no strings attached.”

